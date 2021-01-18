Puri Jagannadh’s next starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday titled Liger - EasternEye
Trending Now

Puri Jagannadh’s next starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday titled Liger


Liger poster (Photo from Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter)
Liger poster (Photo from Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Last year, it was announced that Karan Johar is all set to produce a pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead role. The movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and he will also co-produce the film under his banner, Puri Connects.

Well, there were reports that the film has been titled Fighter. But, today, the first look poster of the film has been unveiled and it has been titled Liger (Lion + Tiger).

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share the poster with his fans. He tweeted, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed.”



In another tweet, the actor wrote, “Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen.”

There were reports that Vijay plays the role of a boxer in the film and the reports have turned out to be true as we can see him with boxer gloves in the poster.



Well, Liger is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, but it will also hit the big screens in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will mark Vijay’s Hindi debut and Ananya’s South debut. While the first look poster has been released, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.








Most Popular

Deepika Padukone on the possibility of Piku sequel

Raai Laxmi catches Coronavirus

‘UK must protect protest rights of Indian farmers’

Top 10 films of 2020

Big Bollywood revelations of the year



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×