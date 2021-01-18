Puri Jagannadh’s next starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday titled Liger

By Murtuza Iqbal







Last year, it was announced that Karan Johar is all set to produce a pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead role. The movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and he will also co-produce the film under his banner, Puri Connects.

Well, there were reports that the film has been titled Fighter. But, today, the first look poster of the film has been unveiled and it has been titled Liger (Lion + Tiger).

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share the poster with his fans. He tweeted, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed.”







In another tweet, the actor wrote, “Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen.”

Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen 🤗😘🤍



There were reports that Vijay plays the role of a boxer in the film and the reports have turned out to be true as we can see him with boxer gloves in the poster.







Well, Liger is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, but it will also hit the big screens in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will mark Vijay’s Hindi debut and Ananya’s South debut. While the first look poster has been released, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.





