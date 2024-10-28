Punam Krishan eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Dr Punam Krishan and her dance partner, Gorka Marquez, were eliminated during the Halloween week. (Photo: X/@EveSukiEE)

By: EasternEye

Dr Punam Krishan and her dance partner, Gorka Marquez, were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing during Halloween week, following a dance-off against Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

The pair received the joint lowest score on Saturday night, placing them at risk of elimination, reported the BBC.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Dr Krishan said, “I am really proud of myself.” Speaking to host Tess Daly, she added, “My kids are so proud, my parents, my husband, everyone. Week after week it’s been incredible. I’ve made friends for life and everyone’s just been so kind, so thank you.”

Halloween week saw high scores and tense moments, with Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec achieving the highest-ever Halloween Samba score of 37 points, surpassing Aljaz’s 2015 record of 34.

Meanwhile, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell ended up in a tough spot, sharing the lowest leaderboard position with Dr Krishan and Marquez.

The decision sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some questioning the judges’ choice.

The remaining ten couples will return next week for the show’s new icons-themed week.