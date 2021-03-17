Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji’s 50th birthday celebrated at Parmarth Niketan

THE 50th birthday celebration of Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji was held largely online on 14 March at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh due to the Covid-19 situation and restrictions on travel.







This year the celebrations coincided with Mahashivratri, Haridwar Kumbh Mela and the conclusion of the first-ever online International Yoga Festival, a statement said.

On the eve of Pujya Sadhvi Saraswatiji’s birthday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and his family was welcomed home with a sacred Rudrabhishek and sacred morning Havan on the banks of river Ganga.







A sacred Sunday yagna in the sacred and oldest grooves of the ashram transpired into a moment of mantras, meditation and deep bliss concluding with the speaker’s family offering their final ahuti with Pujya Swamiji and Pujya Sadhvi Saraswatiji.

The Encyclopedia of Hinduism of which she is the managing editor and ‘Come Home to Yourself’ was presented to them.

Later, Pujya Sadhvi Saraswatiji inaugurated the evening classes and skills training offerings of Parmath Nari Shakti Kendra. Administrators, teachers and students at Divine Shakti Foundation’s Parmarth Vidya Mandir Prakash Bharti school came together to make the event very special, the statement added.







A live Ganga aarti led by HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, in the presence of Pujya Acharya Balkrishanji was conducted on the special occasion of Pujya Sadhvi Saraswatiji’s 50th birthday, with live online interaction and wishes with renowned percussionist Sivamani and his wife and singer Runa Rizvii Sivamani.

Her father Rajkumar Rizviji, accompanied Runa in offering songs.

In the evening, blessings from saints and loved ones was previewed followed by a live stream webinar with some of Pujya Sadhvi Saraswatiji’s family, friends and loved ones.







As part of the celebrations, a year-long online campaign was launched to honour Pujya Sadhvi Saraswatiji’s teachings and her divine example by inspiring people to engage in at least 50 acts of compassion and kindness throughout the year leading up to her 51st Birthday.

According to a statement, these could be actions like planting a tree, feeding the hunger, providing the gift of education, pledging to become vegetarian or any action of love and service and then sharing it on social media with #50ActsofCompassion​.





