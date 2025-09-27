Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Why psychological safety matters in today’s workplaces

Binna Kandola stresses mistakes must be shared to create trust and drive innovation

Why psychological safety matters in today’s workplaces

Satya Nadella put empathy at the core of Microsoft’s revival, transforming the company into one of the world’s most admired corporations

Rithika Siddhartha
By Rithika SiddharthaSep 27, 2025
Rithika Siddhartha
See Full Bio

PSYCHOLOGICAL safety is a term that may ring a bell for most people and even if it did, few understand what it means – yet embracing the concept in workplaces brings benefits and leads to improved outcomes.

A week-long initiative by Pearn Kandola – which works with organisations on diversity, equity and inclusion – aims to raise awareness and bust misconceptions about the concept.

Binna Kandola OBE, co-founder of Pearn Kandola, said there is an opportunity to not just introduce the idea, “but to make us look afresh at diversity and inclusion, as identity, background and inclusion are central to psychological safety”.

In an interview with Eastern Eye ahead of the five online webinars (22-26), Kandola explained how one of the biggest misunderstandings links psychological safety to comfort.

“People think, ‘if I don’t feel comfortable in the workplace or if I’m being challenged, then it must be unsafe’.”

Dismissing the idea of conforming, keeping one’s head down, or not speaking up, he said, “Actually, psychological safety is neither of those things. We need to be respectful and we need to show people we value them.

“There are constraints around this, but within that, there’s no reason why you and I shouldn’t disagree on something, and there isn’t any reason why we shouldn’t disagree quite passionately about something, as long as it doesn’t get personal.”

He added, “If you look at the examples of psychological safety in organisations, you find that people do raise concerns. They can talk about mistakes, about errors and as long as it doesn’t overstep the mark and become personal, it is a good thing to be doing.”

Some of the themes being addressed during Psychological Safety Week are why adopting it matters, how companies bring about innovation and change and why empowering workers to challenge, question and disagree can lead to higher levels of trust and stronger teams.

Kandola is writing a book (due in November) and has cited case studies of organisations which didn’t provide psychological safety and therefore suffered (negative) consequences.

However, he said there are others “who were in a bad position, who adopted a more open, transparent way of working, and it led to greater success.

“Of the latter kind, look at the chief executive of Microsoft – Satya Nadella.

“He wasn’t expected to get the role. Bill Gates saw him, and thought, ‘I like what he’s doing, the way he thinks and recommended him. “Nadella went through the selection process and he got the job. “But when he took over, Microsoft was actually on a downward trend. Nadella cowrote a book called Hit Refresh (The quest to rediscover Microsoft’s soul and imagine a better future for everyone) where he explained how he had to get senior leaders to understand who they were.

“At the core of his strategy was empathy, to be more empathetic towards one another, towards customers, partners.

“When the industry is competitive, to try and see things from the other person’s point of use… empathy was at the heart of his transformation. Of course, they’re now hailed as one of the greatest examples of transforming a major corporation.”

In contrast, Kandola points to US aviation major, Boeing, which went from being one of the most revered companies in the world during the 1980s, to one of the most distrusted about 40 years later.

“That’s quite something to be able to do that that quickly, and they suffered enormously,” he said.

Another example is that of health teams, Kandola said, noting that those which report the greatest number of errors also have the best patient outcomes.

“It seems like an ironic practice, but the fact of the matter is teams that report fewer incidents are having just as many incidents. They’re just not reporting them, so they don’t give themselves the opportunity to learn.

“If you have the confidence and said, ‘Look, there’s a mistake. It happened. What do we learn from that?’ Things start to improve. But if I make a mistake and I’m not telling you that, we don’t find out about it. It could get worse. You cover it up, but also you miss the opportunity to learn from it, to improve our practice.” Some of the barriers to adopting psychological safety may be hierarchy, or existing cultural norms.

Kandola said it’s a natural human reaction to “want to fit in, blend in with others”. “So if I see something going on, or there’s a course of action people are all agreeing on, and I’m thinking, I’m not sure that’s the right way to be going. That pressure to conform means I will be less likely to speak up,” he said.

However, he also pointed out that in “countries across Asia, for example, which are very respectful of leaders and because of the position they hold, there are very successful economies and very successful organisations.

So hierarchy in itself isn’t necessarily a barrier, but it can be.

“I think the approach the leader adopts is more important.”

Kandola said there’s interest in psychological safety, but the understanding isn’t there. “So I’m hoping the webinars will increase their understanding, but also offer opportunities to see how to cycle through the daily challenges, be able to start apply some of the things that we’re talking about.

diversityinclusionbritish asianbinna kandola

Related News

Pakistan Airlines
Business

Pakistan Airlines to resume UK flights after five-year ban

Satya Nadella backs £30bn Microsoft push in UK
Business

Satya Nadella backs £30bn Microsoft push in UK

Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull, Britain
Business

Government steps in as JLR cyber attack stalls output

More For You

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market
Nara Lokesh
Nara Lokesh

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market

THE punitive 50 per cent tariffs plus annual $100,000 (£74,100) H-1B visa charges for IT workers from India imposed by US president Donald Trump offer an opportunity for the country to find new markets, an influential minister from India said at a business summit in London last week.

Nara Lokesh is minister for information technology in Andhra Pradesh and the son of the south Indian state’s chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party helped give Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a governing majority in the Indian parliament.

Keep ReadingShow less
Swati Dhingra

Dhingra was one of two members of the nine-member MPC who voted this month to cut the Bank of England’s benchmark Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points.

Dhingra urges quicker BoE rate cuts as inflation pressures ease

BANK OF ENGLAND Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra said Britain’s high inflation is expected to ease and the central bank should move faster in reducing borrowing costs.

“The effects of the shocks driving the UK’s current high inflation relative to Europe will fade, and thus, we should not be overly cautious about cutting interest rates,” Dhingra wrote in a column for The Times on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

A narrow focus on gender or black–white dynamics leaves Asian professionals overlooked in workplace diversity debates

‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

ACROSS the UK, US, and Europe, we are seeing a political and corporate pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Critics dismiss them as “identity politics” or as costly distractions. Some of this critique has validity – too many programmes have been tokenistic, more about slogans than substance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labubu

Officials are concerned that unsuspecting parents could buy unsafe counterfeits as gifts

Getty Images

Parents warned ahead of Christmas as fake Labubu dolls make up 90% of £3.5m toy seizures

Highlights

  • Counterfeit Labubu dolls account for most seized fake toys worth £3.5m
  • Three-quarters failed safety tests, including toxic chemicals and choking hazards
  • Authorities warn parents ahead of Christmas shopping rush

Counterfeit crisis at UK border

Authorities have revealed that fake Labubu dolls make up 90% of the £3.5 million worth of counterfeit toys intercepted at the UK border this year. Out of 259,000 counterfeit items seized, around 236,000 were fake versions of the popular monster character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) warned that three-quarters of the seized toys failed critical safety tests, with some containing banned chemicals linked to cancer and others posing choking risks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

Award winners at the Migrant Leaders gala dinner in London

Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

BUSINESS leaders and mentors attended the first gala dinner of Migrant Leaders, a UK-based migrant charity, earlier this month.

Founded in 2017, it provides free mentoring, work experience, skills workshops and networking opportunities for young people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us