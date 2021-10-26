Website Logo
HEADLINE STORY

Property tycoon Vivek Chadha, 33, dies at London address

Vivek Chadha (third from right) during the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Square in 2015, during India prime minister Narendra Modi’s first trip to Britain. (Photo by Peter Nicholls WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

Tributes have been paid to a young multi-millionaire property tycoon who died just eight weeks after he wed in a lavish ceremony.

Vivek Chadha, 33, ran the multi-million pound Nine Group, which had hotel and property interests.

Reports suggest he collapsed at a London address in early last Sunday (24), just hours after being seen partying at a night club the night before.

Two months ago, Chadha married Stuttee Chaddha, 29, at the five-star JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel, on London’s Park Lane.

His bride was quoted as saying in the MailOnline, “There are no words to describe what has happened. I’m in shock and still trying to make sense of it.

“We only got married eight weeks ago and it was beautiful. Now I’m having to deal with the loss of the love of my life. I’m stunned and heartbroken.”

Among the hotels owned by Nine Group are the four-star London 02 Arena Hotel and four Holiday Inn franchises.

The firm also owns a pub – the Halt & Pull in Horley, Surrey – and recently struck a franchising deal with restaurant chain Pizza Hut.

His parents, Gursharan, 61 and Jasbir, 58 were said to be in a state of shock at their family home in Iver, Berkshire.

“We are in total shock and it’s too early for us to say anything about Vivek and his achievements. There will come a time when we will pay tribute to him but at the moment, it’s too early for us. We are in too much pain,” Jasbir said.

In 2015, Chadha donated £100,000 for the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in London’s Parliament Square.

The young millionaire divided his time between the family home in Berkshire and London, and was a regular visitor to Conservative Party functions, where he met former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

