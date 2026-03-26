Property complaints surge 47 per cent as confusion grows across housing market

Property complaint enquiries rose 47 per cent in 2024.

Most disputes linked to misunderstandings rather than serious breaches.

Early resolution improved, cutting average case time to 34 days.

Property complaints across the UK saw a sharp rise in 2024, with enquiries increasing by 47 per cent, according to a redress scheme’s annual report. The jump points to growing friction in the housing market, even though the overall complaint rate per member held steady at just over 8 per cent.

The data suggests the increase is less about serious misconduct and more about confusion — buyers and renters struggling with unclear information, costs or processes.

Sean Hooker, who reviewed the figures, noted that while more people came forward with complaints, cases were being resolved faster. The average time to close a case dropped from 39 days to 34 days, with more than half settled before reaching formal adjudication, as quoted in a news report.

Pressure builds across the housing market

The rise in complaints appears to mirror wider pressures in the property sector. Letting agents have been dealing with rising rents, landlords leaving the market and ongoing uncertainty around regulation. At the same time, sales activity has remained steady rather than strong, creating a more cautious environment.

Greater awareness of consumer rights and closer scrutiny of how property details are shared have also played a role. Issues around “material information” — the details buyers are entitled to know — are coming up more often, alongside concerns about conditional selling practices.

Most disputes remain relatively straightforward. In lettings, they tend to centre on holding deposits, rent handling and expectations around service. In sales, complaints often relate to missing or unclear information, communication gaps and confusion over term

Leasehold disputes remain a sticking point

One area that continues to stand out is leasehold property management. These cases are often more complicated, involving building safety, service charges and maintenance responsibilities, with multiple parties involved.

The report suggests that even with expected leasehold reforms, these disputes are unlikely to ease quickly, as managing agents navigate changing rules and expectations.

At the same time, there are signs that agents are responding earlier to problems. The growing share of disputes resolved before formal decisions indicates a shift towards quicker intervention.

The report points to a simple pattern — clear communication, proper documentation and consistent updates tend to prevent issues from escalating. In a market shaped by regulation, rising costs and changing expectations, those basics appear to matter more than ever.