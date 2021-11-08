Website Logo
Entertainment

Producer of Chaal Jeevi Laiye reveals he was in talks with Rishi Kapoor for the Hindi remake of the film

Rishi Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

In 2019, a Gujarati film titled Chaal Jeevi Laiye had hit the big screens. The movie starring Siddharth Randeria, Yash Soni and Aarohi Patel became the highest-grossing film of Gujarati cinema.

Recently, while talking to PTI, the producer of the film, Rashmin Majithia, revealed that they were in talks with Rishi Kapoor for the Hindi remake of the movie.

He said, “We spoke to Rishi Kapoor for the Hindi remake. After our Gujarati movie was completed in 30 to 35 weeks, we reached out to him for the Hindi remake. We gave him a one-liner and he was ok with it. He had principally said we can do it and that ‘let me freshen up with my health’. He expressed his interest. But unfortunately, we lost him.”

The movie revolves a workaholic son who takes his terminally ill father on a holiday to the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to fulfil his last wish. Majithia revealed that they are now planning to make the remake with another actor.

He further said, “The father-and-son bond is often tied logically, but for the film we needed logic with emotion. A father often confides in his wife when he feels low, he is unable to express his feelings for his children, especially with his son. People across the world are relating to this untapped (emotion of the) relation.”

“The idea was to show the difference of thoughts between two generations. The current generation is running after career, money and fame, and they don’t value relations and parents in their lives. We felt it was a good subject to bring on screen,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April 2020. The actor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen will be hitting the big screens soon, and as the film wasn’t completed, Paresh Rawal stepped into Kapoor’s shoes to complete the shoot.

