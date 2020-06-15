Producer Ekta Kapoor apologises to Indian Army on Triple X controversy

Content queen Ekta Kapoor and her web-series Triple X recently ran into controversy when two complainants lodged police complaints against her for humiliating and disrespecting the Indian Army through a scene in the aforementioned ALTBalaji web-series.

For the unversed, the said scene in the recently launched web-series showed an army officer’s wife having an illicit affair with another man. Also, in the scene, an Army uniform is torn, something which several people felt was an insult towards the armed forces and military personnel.

After a huge hue and cry on the internet, wherein Ekta Kapoor was subjected to cyberbullying and rape threats, the producer has finally reacted to the controversy and apologised for the objectionable scene in the web-show.

In a statement, she said, “I would like to reiterate the fact that as a responsible and law-abiding citizen, I have the highest regard for the Indian army. They not only risk their lives at the frontier towards protecting us but are also one of the most-disciplined and honourable organizations in the country. We, at ALTBalaji, have the deepest regard for our valiant soldiers and truly respect them and their families. I would once again make it loud and clear that we offer a sincere and unconditional apology to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments.”

She continued, ‘Taking full ownership of the situation, we do agree that the objectionable scene shown in the episode was a slip at our end. We say that despite the show, that came out in March, not being produced by us. That said, with me holding a 30% stake in ALTBalaji, I would have certainly cut the scene had I seen the episode. We took action at the very earliest when this oversight was brought to our notice. Despite the first FIR lodged being dismissed by the police, we were proactive in our part and removed the content to not hurt any sentiments.”