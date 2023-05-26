Priyanka’s Citadel renewed for season 2

An Indian version of the series, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also in production.

Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden

By: Mohnish Singh

On Thursday, Prime Video announced Season 2 of the globally successful spy thriller Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. Joe Russo is set to helm every episode and executive producer David Weil will return as a showrunner.

Excited about the second season, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios said, “Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

“AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

The first season of the spy drama was premiered in April.

The show follows an international spy agency whose operatives, including Madden’s Mason Kane and Chopra Jonas’ Nadia Sinh, must come out of hiding to take down a powerful crime syndicate called Manticore.

The series, which is the brainchild of Amazon and MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke, was envisioned as an interconnected global franchise, with off-shoot series made in Italy and India, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The Indian version is currently in production stage.