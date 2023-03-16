Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Priyanka thinks Alaya F could be the next Bollywood superstar

Chopra will next be seen in Citadel, set to debut on April 28, 2023.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is presently busy promoting her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, was recently at SXSW 2023 where she was asked which current actress she thought deserved to be the next Bollywood superstar.

PeeCee first picked the name of Alia Bhatt but immediately corrected herself saying that the Raazi (2018) actress is already a ‘superstar’.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) star then went on to name Alaya F who made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2019 and was most recently seen in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023).

Revealing why she thought the actress fits the bill, Chopra said, “I really like Alaya Furniturewala. She is Pooja Bedi’s daughter. I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we’ll find out in a few years.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

The actress also revealed that Barfi (2012) was her favourite film from her vast filmography. “As a movie, it is just so poignant and sweet, and the music is amazing. It just warms your heart, and that’s the kind of cinema that I love. It moves you. And I don’t really watch my movies myself, but that was one I have watched at least 2 or 3 times,” she said.

Meanwhile, Citadel is set to debut on April 28, 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan clocks 50 days in theatres worldwide
Entertainment
Gaslight trailer gets Vikrant Massey’s fans excited: ‘This looks promising’
Entertainment
Makers drop new song from Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato
Entertainment
Jackky Bhagnani takes complete charge of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Entertainment
Oscars 2023: SRK calls RRR and The Elephant Whisperers win ‘truly inspirational’
Entertainment
‘Drew strength and inspiration from my mother’: Rani Mukerji on her role in Mrs Chatterjee…
Entertainment
The Top 10 Nasir Hussain movies
Entertainment
From War to Vikram Vedha, 5 times Hrithik Roshan stole hearts with his…
Entertainment
Deepika’s Besharam Rang creates splash on Holi across India
Entertainment
Urvashi Rautela clocks 62.8 million Insta followers; overtakes Salman and Anushka
Entertainment
‘I feel welcomed as there are various opportunities in Bollywood now’: Sonam on…
Entertainment
Remembering multi-talented actor, director, screenwriter, and producer Satish Kaushik
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW