Priyanka takes a jibe at gender pay gap in Bollywood: I just gave up the fight

Her upcoming series Citadel starts streaming next week on Prime Video, starting with two episodes.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra is presently busy promoting her much-anticipated spy thriller series Citadel, which is set to stream on Prime Video soon.

The actress, who conquered Bollywood before setting foot in Hollywood, is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the high-profile show, created by the famous Russo Brothers.

During the first leg of promotions, Chopra had made headlines when she revealed that after working in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, she received equal pay for the first time in her career only with Citadel.

The actress has now taken a jibe at Bollywood for not paying actresses at par with their male counterparts. Talking to Film Companion, she said that she was surprised when she received the same salary for Citadel as her male co-stars.

“I also did not expect it, when my agents told me, ‘You’re playing a co-lead. Let us go and talk to Amazon about getting you parity. For so many years, I fought that fight, and I had that conversation. I never asked for parity, are you kidding me? I only asked for a little bit more, woh bhi nahi milta tha. So, I just gave up the fight.”

The Quantico star thanked Amazon for finally giving her equal pay. “I remember I was so shocked that day when I went back, I popped champagne. My family was celebrating. It’s momentous. I’ve had a 22-year career, but one step at a time, one win at a time,” she said in conclusion.

Citadel starts streaming next week on Prime Video, starting with two episodes.