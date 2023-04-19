Priyanka rocks a red satin gown as she takes PDA with husband Nick to next level at Citadel premiere

Citadel will release on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28, 2023.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

By: Mohnish Singh

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her much-anticipated spy thriller series Citadel. Created by the Russo Brothers, the high-profile series is set to land on Prime Video on April 28 and there is palpable excitement among Chopra’s fans across the world as they would see her in a long-format show after a long time.

Ahead of the show’s release on 28 April, the makers of the show organised a global premiere on 18 April in London. The premiere of the highly anticipated espionage thriller saw the attendance of the cast and crew members.

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Chopra, who plays the lead character of Nadia Singh in Citadel, attended the premiere with her husband Nick Jonas. Jonas shared a video on his Instagram handle, offering a sneak peek into the gala night.

In the video, we see that Chopra opted for a strikingly beautiful red off-shoulder deep-neck gown. She paired the classic gown with red lip makeup look, minimal accessories, and a soft-waved hairdo. The two looked smashing on the red carpet.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the global premiere of Citadel

Soon after Jonas shared the video, fans flooded the comment section. They are going gaga over the PDA of the couple. Jonas leaned close to Chopra on the red carpet and it looked like he gently kissed her. Chopra looked at him blushingly.

