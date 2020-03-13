Priyanka & Nick Jonas’ Amazon show titled Evil Eye

A couple of months ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had revealed their plans to bankroll a series for Amazon Prime Video. And now, the news is coming in that the upcoming series has been titled Evil Eye. To be hosted by the real-life celebrity couple, Evil Eye will revolve around soon-to-be married couples and tell their stories to the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:15am PST

At the time of announcing the project, Nick had shared on Instagram, “Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with Amazon Prime Video. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story.”

Similarly, Priyanka had shared, “Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our Sangeet Project ❤️❤️ Happy one-year anniversary baby. It’s our first together. We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. So, if you’re engaged to be married in the Spring or Summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Feb 15, 2020 at 4:03am PST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also doing a few more exciting projects with Amazon Studios. She headlines a thriller titled Citadel which features her alongside British actor Richard Madden. The actress is also slated to play Ma Anand Sheela, a convicted bioterrorist and also the secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, in Amazon Studios’ drama Sheela.