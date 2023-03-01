Priyanka Chopra to executive produce and star in the series adaptation of Assume Nothing

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by PATRICK BAZ / Red Sea Film Festival / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO /RED SEA FILM FESTIVAL ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO /RED SEA FILM FESTIVAL ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by PATRICK BAZ/Red Sea Film Festival/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

While fans are still waiting to see her in the much-awaited Amazon Prime series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra seems to have given her nod to a new streaming show. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

A leading publication reports that Amazon Studios is working on a limited series adapted from Tanya Selvaratnam’s memoir Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence and PeeCee is onboard to not only star in the series but also executive produce it.

The actress will reportedly executive produce along with Mary Rohlich under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka re-shared the article by the publication and captioned it, “Let’s go!” She also tagged banner Purple Pebble Pictures and Amazon Studios.

Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence by Selvaratnam is all about the intimate abuse she faced while dating New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, advocate for women’s rights, prosecutor of Harvey Weinstein, which eventually led to his downfall.

Further casting details about the project have still not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is presently waiting for the theatrical release of her romantic entertainer Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film is slated to enter cinemas on May 12.

Her web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, is also due this year.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to begin filming for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which is a road trip drama also featuring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

