Sweta Keswani says Priyanka Chopra made it big but didn’t lift others and Mindy Kaling did what she wouldn’t

The actor said Priyanka built her own fame while Mindy Kaling opened doors for others in the south Asian community.

Sweta Keswani and Priyanka Chopra

Sweta Keswani sparks debate with her remarks on Priyanka Chopra and South Asian representation in Hollywood

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Oct 31, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Sweta Keswani said Priyanka Chopra hasn’t helped other south Asians in Hollywood
  • Compared her to Mindy Kaling, calling Mindy a true community builder
  • Said south Asian circles in Hollywood are full of “cliques”
  • Will next appear in Law & Order: SVU episode in the US

Actor Sweta Keswani has said Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood rise has been remarkable but not community-driven. In an interview with India Today, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki star said Priyanka is “only helping herself” and drew a sharp contrast with The Office creator Mindy Kaling, calling Mindy the one “actually writing, producing, and helping south Asians.”

Why Sweta Keswani called out Priyanka Chopra

Speaking from New York, Sweta didn’t hold back. “I think it’s incredible what she’s (Priyanka) accomplished, there’s no two ways about that,” she said. “But she’s not Mindy Kaling. She’s not helping other south Asians. She’s only helping herself to be very honest.” She added that Kaling has gone beyond personal fame. “What Mindy Kaling does is amazing because she’s actually writing, producing and helping other south Asians to break through in the business, which is so hard as it is for women of colour.”

On south Asian circles in Hollywood

Sweta also spoke about the insider culture among south Asians working in the West. “There are cliques just like everywhere. Certain people like certain people, will call certain people, and they'll be cliques,” she said. “Unfortunately, I'm not in any south Asian cliques.” She added that motherhood and distance from LA’s social scene kept her from networking early on. “Now my child is older, she’s almost 12, it’s getting easier. But yeah, there are cliques, everybody has cliques.”

Sweta Keswani’s career so far

Sweta has been working in the US for over a decade. She’s appeared in New Amsterdam, The Blacklist, Roar, Nos4a2, As They Made Us, and The Beanie Bubble. Her next appearance will be in Law & Order: SVU alongside Mariska Hargitay. She also mentioned she’s now turning producer with a new project titled Tabassum, penned by a south Asian writer.


Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood journey continues

Priyanka, on the other hand, shows no signs of slowing down in Hollywood. She began with Quantico, followed by Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic?, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again. Her most recent film, Heads of State, saw her star opposite Idris Elba and John Cena. Next up, she’ll appear in Frank E Flowers’s The Bluff as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate and in SS Rajamouli’s globe-trotting adventure with Mahesh Babu.

The comparison between Chopra and Kaling may keep stirring talk, one leading from the front, the other building space behind the scenes. Sweta’s remarks just put that divide in sharper light.

mindy kalingsweta keswanisouth asian representationhollywoodpriyanka chopra

