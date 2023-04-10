Website Logo
  • Monday, April 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of daughter Malti Marie’s first Easter

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her web series Citadel, which is created by the Russo Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie’s first Easter.

Taking to Instagram, the global icon treated fans with a series of pictures from mirror selfies to twinning outfits.

In the first picture, her daughter can be seen wearing a t-shirt with the text “Malti Marie’s first Easter,” written on it.

In the mirror selfie, mother and daughter are seen twinning in a green printed night suit. Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on Malti’s cheeks.

In the next image, Malti can be seen relishing some yummy chocolates.

The manner in which Malti looks at dogs in the backyard in the sun-kissed picture is adorable.

She captioned the post,” Easter Sunday.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Recently, during her Mumbai visit, Priyanka with her daughter visited Siddhivinayak to seek blessings and also shared pictures on social media.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her web series Citadel, which is created by the Russo Brothers.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

Citadel will be out on April 28.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Riz Ahmed praises Pakistani film Joyland: ‘Amazing storytelling, writing, acting, and artistry’
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on solo music tour to US in July
FILM
How Aankhen made Bollywood mindless
Entertainment
Third edition of Jammu Film Festival kicks off
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up filming their upcoming untitled film
NEWS
Allu Arjun Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna shower love on Pushpa star
Entertainment
Shah Rukh tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, surpasses Lionel Messi, Harry-Meghan
NEWS
India and Amazon sign pact to promote creative economy
Entertainment
Dia Mirza joins Hollywood actor Edward Norton for UNEP documentary series
Entertainment
Priyanka with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
Entertainment
Indian community in Vienna performs on Naatu Naatu as part of flash mob…
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akshay, and Ajay will tire them out’: Salman on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW