Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon look pairs timeless style with luxury labels worth over £18,000

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon women's singles semi-final in London

Her outfit and accessories were valued at more than £18,000

The actor completed the look with pieces from Maticevski, Rolex, Dior and Andrea Wazen

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at Wimbledon with an understated all-white ensemble that blended elegant tailoring with high-end fashion. While the look appeared effortlessly simple, the Australian designer dress, luxury watch, designer handbag and footwear together were valued at more than £18,000, making it one of her most talked-about recent public appearances.

The actor later shared glimpses of her day at the Championships on Instagram, including family moments with daughter Malti and her in-laws.

A sculptural dress takes centre stage

For her appearance at the women's singles semi-final, Chopra chose a white ruffled halter-neck dress by Australian label Maticevski. Featuring a low back, asymmetric hem and the brand's signature sculptural silhouette, the design is priced at $2,595 (around £1,900).

The minimalist dress formed the foundation of a look that balanced classic Wimbledon style with contemporary fashion.

Luxury accessories complete the ensemble

Chopra elevated the outfit with carefully chosen accessories from some of the world's best-known luxury brands.

As a global ambassador for Rolex, she wore a Rolex Datejust 36 with a green dial and an Oystersteel-and-yellow-gold bracelet. The watch is priced at approximately £13,000.

She also carried the Small Dior Promenade Shopping Bag, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featuring leather top handles and a signature bow detail. The handbag is valued at around £2,600.

Finishing the look were Andrea Wazen's Caroline slingback pumps in white and black, priced at approximately £730.

Soft glamour for a day at Wimbledon

Keeping the styling understated, Chopra opted for a matte complexion with soft brown eyeshadow, mauve-toned blush, mascara and a brown-pink lip colour. Her hair was tied into a neat bun, with curtain bangs framing her face.

After the event, she posted a series of photographs and videos from her time in London, describing it as a memorable family outing. Among the highlights was a playful clip of daughter Malti removing hairpins from her hairstyle, a task Chopra joked is usually handled by husband Nick Jonas.

The London visit also included celebrations for the birthday of her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, rounding off a family-filled Wimbledon weekend.