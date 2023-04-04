Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden on teaming up for Citadel

Citadel will premiere on Prime Video globally on April 28.

Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden say they had each other’s back while working on Prime Video’s much-anticipated international series Citadel.

The action-spy thriller show is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner with David Weil attached as showrunner.

Madden, best known for internationally acclaimed shows Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, said working with Chopra Jonas was a delight.

“I loved working with Priyanka every day because she keeps me present. We both prepare properly before we engage in something. I can overthink things and Priyanka was always great at ringing me right back into the room and being so present and allowing us to really play together. That’s kind of in many ways like the characters in the show,” the Scottish star said on Monday at the Asia-Pacific press conference of Citadel in Mumbai.

“We balance each other out beautifully and bring out the best in each other and couldn’t ask for a better dancing partner,” he added.

For Chopra Jonas, working on a layered script like Citadel required her and Madden to support each other.

“Because our script is extremely… It has many layers and there’s a lot going on… We protect each other and we have each other’s backs… We were not trying to trip each other up. We were not trying to point something bad out. We were truly there to support each other because we knew that the show is about the two of us together and the better we dance together, the better the show will work,” the Indian star added.

