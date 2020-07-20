Priyanka Chopra recalls the day when Nick Jonas proposed her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. The two have been giving us a lot of couple goals and we love their social media PDA.

Well, recently, PeeCee took to Instagram and shared about the day Nick Jonas proposed her. She recollected that it was exactly two years ago when Nick proposed her for marriage.

Along with a cute picture, Priyanka posted, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”

Well, PeeCee celebrated her birthday on 18th July 2020, and Nick had the sweetest birthday message for his wife. He had posted on Instagram, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful. 🎂”

After tying the knot, Priyanka and Nick featured together in two Jonas Brothers’ songs, Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do.

Talking about PeeCee’s movies, the actress has films like We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4, and The White Tiger in her kitty. Her last Bollywood film was 2019 release The Sky Is Pink. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, it had received a good response from the critics.