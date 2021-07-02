Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Max Factor has named popular actress Priyanka Chopra as its new global ambassador and creative collaborator.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) star joins Max Factor as the face of its major beauty campaigns and product launches, beginning with a promotional push for the Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation.

Chopra said that she was proud to be associated with the cosmetics house. “A brand with a rich heritage that spans more than 100 years, Max Factor is behind the most iconic and effortless beauty transformations in pop culture, and I am honoured to be collaborating as their new global ambassador.

“Confidence can be someone’s most powerful asset, and it is important to trust that your beauty products will deliver. From make-up artists to people all over the globe, I know I am in good company in sharing my excitement for Max Factor’s new product launches and I am proud to be part of the brand’s next chapter.”

The cosmetics firm see Chopra as the ideal face for their journey of transformation. Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer at COTY, said: “Priyanka is the modern embodiment of our diverse Max Factor audience, and a champion of the empowerment that comes with transformation. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with her and know we will be able to achieve so many extraordinary things together.”

Max Factor stated that the actress was very involved with the first campaign as she was keen to ensure that the language used in the advert was authentic to her voice and her personal experience with the brand and the product.

The actress will be joined by a network of make-up artists around the world, who will continue to provide an expert professional view of how to use Max Factor products to deliver effortless transformation.

Max Factor was founded at the beginning of the 20th century by the eponymous Polish-born make-up artist, wig maker and inventor, who is also credited for coining the term, ‘make-up’.