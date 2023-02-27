Priyanka Chopra looks rough and tough in first look of Russo Brothers’ action-packed series Citadel

The trailer of the web series will be unveiled on March 1.

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Citadel

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers raised the curtain on the first teaser of the much-anticipated Prime Video series Citadel on Monday.

Headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, and Ashleigh Cummings, the series has the famous Russo Brothers as showrunners.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with a fierce first look from the action thriller Citadel. “First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair,” she wrote in the caption.

In the carousel, we can see Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ grey looks from a lover, most wanted agent, a moment of defeat and much more.

While the trailer of the web series will be unveiled on March 1, the teaser was shared with the caption, “The first teaser @CitadelonPrime starring @priyankachopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Trailer on March 1!!” The six-episode first season will reveal secrets from the spies’ pasts as they attempt to piece together their present.

Fans have already shared how excited they are to witness Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing some eyebrow-raising action like never before.

As quoted by Vanity Fair, Priyanka said, “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. Directed by Jim Strouse, the film is due in cinemas on May 12, 2023.

Love Again is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth.

