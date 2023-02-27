Website Logo
  • Monday, February 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra looks rough and tough in first look of Russo Brothers’ action-packed series Citadel

The trailer of the web series will be unveiled on March 1.

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Citadel

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers raised the curtain on the first teaser of the much-anticipated Prime Video series Citadel on Monday.

Headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, and Ashleigh Cummings, the series has the famous Russo Brothers as showrunners.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with a fierce first look from the action thriller Citadel. “First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair,” she wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the carousel, we can see Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ grey looks from a lover, most wanted agent, a moment of defeat and much more.

While the trailer of the web series will be unveiled on March 1, the teaser was shared with the caption, “The first teaser @CitadelonPrime starring @priyankachopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Trailer on March 1!!” The six-episode first season will reveal secrets from the spies’ pasts as they attempt to piece together their present.

Fans have already shared how excited they are to witness Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing some eyebrow-raising action like never before.

As quoted by Vanity Fair, Priyanka said, “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. Directed by Jim Strouse, the film is due in cinemas on May 12, 2023.

Love Again is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Tom Hiddleston set to return for Season 2 of The Night Manager
NEWS
Irrfan Khan would have been my first choice to play Osho: Italian director Lakshen Sucameli
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off due to poor ticket sales
NEWS
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K about ‘modern-day avatar of Vishnu,’ reveals producer
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 8: ‘I was proud to be…
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling receives Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television at Producers Guild of America Awards
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dedicates latest award for The Kashmir Files to martyr Sanjay…
TELEVISION
Vishal Bhardwaj teams up with SonyLIV for series adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel…
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor says boycott Bollywood calls ‘baseless’: ‘Films are made for entertainment’
Entertainment
Apoorva Charan excited about Joyland’s India, UK release
NEWS
Important to give charity to our own people: Anupam Kher at Global Kashmiri…
FILM
Joyland producer Apoorva Charan excited about film’s India, UK release
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW