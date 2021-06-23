Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The freedom of streaming services is allowing people to have larger thoughts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her digital debut with Netflix’s The White Tiger which released earlier this year. Recently, at the launch of streaming platform ZEE5 in the US, PeeCee opened up about how things have changed after the launch of streaming services.

According to PTI, the actress stated, “That’s what you’re seeing in Indian cinema – the freedom of streaming services is allowing people to have larger thoughts than the formula that existed before. That there should be five songs, a fight sequence. That formula has gone away. Now people want to tell great, real stories, with which they identify.”

She further revealed that how streaming platforms are giving opportunities to writers, actors, and filmmakers.

She said, “It’s amazing because it gives new writers, actors, filmmakers an opportunity to come into an industry that was monopolised for a long time by very specific number of people. It’s a great time for growth, entertainment, and specifically for Indian cinema.”

“The freedom that streaming has provided to the audiences around the world is that you can watch a movie at the comfort of your homes. That’s amazing. It’s spreading culture, teaching people, educating them, there’s a large, new audience that is being exposed to all kinds of Indian cinema,” the actress added.

At the launch, Priyanka also stated that as an Indian actor-producer working in Hollywood, she wants to use her power to create more space for South Asian artistes on the global stage.

She said, “I have been one of the very few people who have had the privilege of being able to be in the entertainment business in two of the largest entertainment industries in the world. My quest is to be able to create more recognition, representation and to be able to have South Asians feel seen and heard, especially within the international community outside of South Asia.”

Talking about Priyanka’s upcoming projects, the actress will be seen in films like Matrix and Text For You. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel which also stars Richard Madden in the lead role.