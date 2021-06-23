Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The freedom of streaming services is allowing people to have larger thoughts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her digital debut with Netflix’s The White Tiger which released earlier this year. Recently, at the launch of streaming platform ZEE5 in the US, PeeCee opened up about how things have changed after the launch of streaming services.

According to PTI, the actress stated, “That’s what you’re seeing in Indian cinema – the freedom of streaming services is allowing people to have larger thoughts than the formula that existed before. That there should be five songs, a fight sequence. That formula has gone away. Now people want to tell great, real stories, with which they identify.”

She further revealed that how streaming platforms are giving opportunities to writers, actors, and filmmakers.

She said, “It’s amazing because it gives new writers, actors, filmmakers an opportunity to come into an industry that was monopolised for a long time by very specific number of people. It’s a great time for growth, entertainment, and specifically for Indian cinema.”

“The freedom that streaming has provided to the audiences around the world is that you can watch a movie at the comfort of your homes. That’s amazing.  It’s spreading culture, teaching people, educating them, there’s a large, new audience that is being exposed to all kinds of Indian cinema,” the actress added.

At the launch, Priyanka also stated that as an Indian actor-producer working in Hollywood, she wants to use her power to create more space for South Asian artistes on the global stage.

She said, “I have been one of the very few people who have had the privilege of being able to be in the entertainment business in two of the largest entertainment industries in the world. My quest is to be able to create more recognition, representation and to be able to have South Asians feel seen and heard, especially within the international community outside of South Asia.”

Talking about Priyanka’s upcoming projects, the actress will be seen in films like Matrix and Text For You. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel which also stars Richard Madden in the lead role.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s next with Sajid Nadiadwala titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha
FILM
Birthday Special: 5 most memorable villainous acts of Amrish Puri
NEWS
Shruti Haasan thrilled to be back on sets after a long time
FILM
Disney+ Hotstar to premiere Hungama 2 on July 16; trailer to be out on July…
NEWS
ZEE5 launches in the US; Priyanka Chopra unveils the upcoming content slate
NEWS
MX Player drops the trailer of the edge of the seat Marathi thriller Samantar 2
Entertainment
Karisma Kapoor completes 30 years in the industry, shares a still from Prem…
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon to star in the Hindi remake of Kill Bill?
Entertainment
Vineet Kumar Singh resumes the shooting of Manish Mundra’s Siya
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor on his digital debut: I’m very nervous
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a digital release
FILM
Kartik Aaryan’s Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo titled Shehzada
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kartik Aaryan’s next with Sajid Nadiadwala titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha
EXCLUSIVE: White patients refuse care from Asian doctors
Moth: Author seeks to ‘empower’ silent voices of Partition
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The freedom of streaming services is allowing…
Birthday Special: 5 most memorable villainous acts of Amrish Puri
Shruti Haasan thrilled to be back on sets after a…