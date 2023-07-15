Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by PATRICK BAZ/Red Sea Film Festival/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who was most recently seen in Prime Video’s spy-thriller series Citadel, has lent support to the strike called by a Hollywood’s actors union and said she stands in solidarity with her colleagues.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on Thursday voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike after failing to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“I stand with my union and colleagues,” Chopra wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike.”

Following failed negotiations for a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted to join screenwriters in a joint strike, marking the first such strike since 1980. Both guilds are asking for better pay, improved working conditions, and protection against artificial intelligence or AI taking their jobs.

Several prominent Hollywood actors, including Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis and Jeremy Renner, have also expressed their solidarity for the strike.

