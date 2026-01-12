Priyanka Chopra’s blue Dior moment steals the Golden Globes spotlight

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears custom blue Dior at the Golden Globes 2026



Gown designed by Jonathan Anderson with a metallic bodice and matte skirt



Joined the event as a presenter



Paired the look with Bulgari jewellery and soft glam makeup



A blue entrance that drew all eyes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, arriving in a striking blue gown that stood out on the red carpet. She was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, who complemented her look in a black pinstriped tuxedo.

She was among this year’s presenters, part of a lineup that included Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Colman Domingo and Zoe Kravitz.

The event took place at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 11, which was January 12 in India.

Priyanka wore a custom Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson Getty Images

Inside Priyanka’s custom Dior look

For the evening, Priyanka wore a custom Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. She chose a single-tone blue look with contrast in texture rather than colour.

The fitted bodice was made from shiny silk, flowing into a matte skirt. The upper layer had a soft, puffed finish, with a bow detail placed neatly at the waist.

Jewellery, makeup, and finishing touches

Priyanka completed her look with Bulgari jewellery, wearing the brand as its global ambassador. A diamond necklace with blue accents was the centrepiece, paired with matching earrings and bold rings.

Her beauty look stayed understated, with soft waves in her hair, nude lips and a gentle smoky-eye effect.

Priyanka will next appear in the American action-thriller The Bluff Getty Images

Nick Jonas wore a double-breasted black tuxedo with subtle stripes. The couple smiled for photographers and were also seen in behind-the-scenes getting-ready pictures shared by the Golden Globes team.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the work front, Priyanka will next appear in the American action-thriller The Bluff, set for release on Prime Video on February 25.

She also has SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi lined up, starring alongside Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others in key roles.