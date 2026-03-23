Priyadarshan says having Mohanlal in his first and 100th film feels like ‘cinema coming full circle’

Highlights:

Priyadarshan confirms his 100th film will star long-time collaborator Mohanlal

The project marks a rare full-circle moment in their decades-long partnership

The film is expected to be a commercial entertainer with action, music and drama

A milestone built on a lifelong collaboration

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that his 100th directorial venture will feature Mohanlal, continuing one of Indian cinema’s most enduring creative partnerships.

The announcement came through a video in which the director shared the significance of the moment, noting that both his debut film and his 100th project would feature the same lead actor — a rare feat he described as unmatched in film history.

The upcoming film will be produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, with Anthony Perumbavoor and Binu George Alexander attached as co-producers.

A familiar formula with a new milestone

Offering early insight into the project, Priyadarshan said the film would lean into elements that have long defined his collaborations with Mohanlal: music, drama, and mass appeal.

When asked about the inclusion of action, the director suggested it was inevitable. Working with a star of Mohanlal’s stature, he indicated, now almost demands action as part of the cinematic mix.

The announcement video also featured a montage of films the duo have worked on together over more than 45 years, underlining the scale of their shared history.

Mohanlal reflects on a shared journey

Responding to the announcement, Mohanlal described the milestone as one that extends beyond an individual achievement.

He reflected on Priyadarshan’s career as a body of work shaped by dedication and a belief in cinema, adding that witnessing that journey up close had been deeply meaningful.

Between celebration and reflection

While the milestone project marks a celebratory moment, Priyadarshan has also spoken candidly about changes within the industry. In a recent interview, he criticised the growing number of people present on film sets, particularly in Bollywood, saying the clutter often disrupts the filmmaking process and even obstructs his view while shooting.

Having previously hinted that he may step away from filmmaking after completing his 100th film, the project carries added weight — not just as a landmark, but as a possible closing chapter in a storied career.