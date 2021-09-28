Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795

Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran says Bhramam is funnier and wicked than Andhadhun

Bhramam poster (Photo from Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

2018 release Andhadhun, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan, starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. A few days ago, the film’s Telugu remake Maestro was released on Disney+ Hotstar, and now, the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, Bhramam, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhramam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday (28).

While talking to PTI, Prithviraj stated that Bhramam is funnier and wicked than Andhadhun.

The actor stated, “When one is attempting a remake, they need to acknowledge and respect the original. It is important that one remains faithful to the core of the film. From there, it is crucial to sit down and adapt it intelligently. It’s important, especially for a cult film like Andhadhun, that one presents an engaging viewing experience to somebody who has seen the original.”

“As an original material, Andhadhun, lends itself beautifully to the Malayalam milieu. Having said that, it still needs to have its own little quirks and surprises, which Bhramam has. For me, who has seen both, maybe I relate more to the Malayalam language, Bhramam is funnier, in fact, it is more wicked. That makes it an engaging watch,” he added.

Sukumaran reveals that he had earlier tried to acquire the remake rights of the film. He stated, “I tried getting in touch with the makers to somehow acquire the rights but it did not come through. I am glad that when it happened, AP International and Viacom18 came back to me.”

For his performance in Andhadhun, Ayushmann had received multiple awards including a National Award. Prithviraj says that it was important for him to not base his performance on Ayushmann’s interpretation.

The actor said, “It was important for me to not base my performance on Ayushmann’s interpretation of the character. I wanted to base it on the Malayalam text that was in my hands. At the end of my interpretation, if what I have done is similar to what Ayushmann has done, so be it. But I still wanted to go through that exercise. I hope it does justice to the original and we match up to that piece of cinema.”

Bhramam will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th October 2021.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shamshera: First look poster of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer unveiled on the actor’s birthday
Entertainment
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer might get a direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Raataan Lambiyan Chill Mix version gets featured at Times Square NYC
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a massive song in Mallorca next…
Entertainment
Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s upcoming production Liger
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and the Russo Brothers return for Extraction 2
Entertainment
British Asian actress Parminder Nagra set to topline ITV’s new crime drama series…
Entertainment
Netflix drops the first-look of Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor sets October 15 release date
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls childhood memory of watching a film shoot that inspired…
Entertainment
Dev Patel on The Green Knight and his upcoming directorial debut Money Man
Entertainment
Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Covid-19 vaccine…
Moeen Ali: “I hope I’ve inspired the next generation of…
Inzamam-ul-Haq recovering from surgery after suffering heart attack
Labour MP evokes Gandhi, India’s independence struggle in her speech
Claudia Webbe MP threatened a woman with acid, court hears
Prithviraj Sukumaran says Bhramam is funnier and wicked than Andhadhun