Princess of Wales samples Indian snacks and dance on Leicester’s Golden Mile

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 06, 2026
Highlights

  • Catherine, Princess of Wales visited Leicester’s Golden Mile, known for its South Asian shops and restaurants.
  • The Princess told restaurant owners she was “OK with spice” while sampling Indian snacks.
  • She also watched a dance performance by choreographer Aakash Odedra.

Visit to a long-standing Indian restaurant

Catherine, Princess of Wales visited Leicester’s Golden Mile, a street known for its cluster of Indian jewellery, sari and fashion boutiques.

Local residents gathered along the Golden Mile to see the Princess during the visitGetty Images

During the visit, the Princess stopped at Bobby's, a family-run Indian restaurant that has operated on the street for around 50 years. While sampling a selection of sweet and savoury snacks with owners Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani, the Princess told them she was “OK with spice” as she tried a chutney made with green chillies.

She also congratulated the couple on the longevity of their business, noting it was impressive that the restaurant continued to thrive.

Noting it was impressive that the restaurant continued to thrive.Getty Images

Dance performance during community visit

The Princess later attended a performance by the dance company of choreographer Aakash Odedra at the Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre.

After watching excerpts from his latest solo work Songs of the Bulbul, inspired by a Sufi story about a caged songbird, the Princess described the performance as “so moving”. She added that her children would enjoy it as they love dancing.

Local residents gathered along the Golden Mile to see the Princess during the visit, with one young girl presenting her with flowers as she greeted members of the community.

