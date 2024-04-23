  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Photo of Prince Louis taken by Kate released to mark his sixth birthday

The birthday post comes one month after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

Prince Louis (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a heartfelt photograph to give their youngest son, Prince Louis, a special shout-out on his sixth birthday.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” read the caption, alongside a portrait of Louis taken by Kate.

The birthday post comes one month after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

The image was taken in recent days by Kate in Windsor, which is where the family live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

It is the first picture of the children released by Kensington Palace since the controversial Mother’s Day image edited by Kate.

Later, Kate admitted to editing the image after people noticed discrepancies, including Kate not wearing her engagement and wedding rings.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on X shortly after fans began noticing the edits. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Following the controversy surrounding the edited image, this new picture of Prince Louis is understood to be unedited.

William and Kate’s youngest child is expected to mark his sixth birthday with celebrations organised by his parents.

Related Stories

Entertainment
What is slow hobbies? From Deepika to Kajol, everybody is busy with it!
Entertainment
Gosling’s upcoming film ‘The Fall Guy’ faces controversy over a Heard-Depp joke
NEWS
Suri Cruise celebrates her 18th birthday in NYC
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 5 must-watch films starring Dev Patel
NEWS
Academy changes rules for 2025 Oscars ceremony
NEWS
‘Biggest moment of my life’: Usha Uthup on receiving Padma Bhushan
NEWS
Romesh Ranganathan finishes London Marathon in six hours
NEWS
Rajinikanth’s 171st film titled ‘Coolie’
Entertainment
‘Felt very self-critical, had mom-guilt’: Alia Bhatt opens up about mental health struggles
NEWS
Christ’s College Cambridge to host 1st edition of Khushwant Singh LitFest
NEWS
Mithun Chakraborty receives India’s third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan
NEWS
Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media announces superhero graphic novel ‘Minnal Murali’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW