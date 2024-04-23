Photo of Prince Louis taken by Kate released to mark his sixth birthday

The birthday post comes one month after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

Prince Louis (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a heartfelt photograph to give their youngest son, Prince Louis, a special shout-out on his sixth birthday.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” read the caption, alongside a portrait of Louis taken by Kate.

Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂 Thank you for all the kind wishes today. 📸 The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/TxshrI3WKO — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2024

The image was taken in recent days by Kate in Windsor, which is where the family live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

It is the first picture of the children released by Kensington Palace since the controversial Mother’s Day image edited by Kate.

Later, Kate admitted to editing the image after people noticed discrepancies, including Kate not wearing her engagement and wedding rings.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on X shortly after fans began noticing the edits. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Following the controversy surrounding the edited image, this new picture of Prince Louis is understood to be unedited.

William and Kate’s youngest child is expected to mark his sixth birthday with celebrations organised by his parents.