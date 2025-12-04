Skip to content
Prince Harry jokingly calls out Donald Trump in unannounced Christmas sketch with Stephen Colbert

The duke appeared in a Christmas comedy segment on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, touching on US politics, the CBS lawsuit and Hallmark films.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 04, 2025
Highlights:

  • Prince Harry turns up unannounced on The Late Show in a Christmas-themed sketch
  • The duke jokes about Donald Trump and CBS’s settlement with the former president
  • Sketch shows Harry “auditioning” as a Hallmark-style Christmas prince
  • Appearance marks Harry’s second visit to Colbert’s show
  • Meghan shares the teaser clip on her Instagram story

Prince Harry’s Trump joke during a surprise Christmas sketch on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show has grabbed attention in the US. The short cameo, shot as a light comedy piece, aired on Wednesday night and showed Prince Harry playing a version of himself searching for a part in a fictional Hallmark-style Christmas film.

Why Prince Harry turned up in Colbert’s Christmas sketch

The sketch opened with him walking through the Late Show studio, acting lost as he looked for an audition room for a made-up film called Gingerbread Christmas Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska.

Colbert asked why a real prince would even want to be in such a film. The Duke replied with a line that landed neatly: “You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?”

The exchange led into a quick swipe at Trump, with Prince Harry saying, “Really? I hear you elected a king,” a remark linked to the “No Kings” protests aimed at the former president’s policies. The festive scene then shifted into full pantomime mode with bright trees, sleigh bells, and a knowingly over-the-top sparkle as Colbert played along.


How the Trump joke slipped in

The cheekiest moment came when the Duke joked about CBS’s recent settlement with Donald Trump. In the scene, he claimed he would “do anything” to land the Christmas prince role; “record a self-tape, fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House.”

It was delivered as a throwaway TV gag, but Colbert still fired back: “Hey, I didn’t do any of those things.” Prince Harry paused for a beat and said, “Maybe that’s why you’re cancelled,” poking fun at the show’s upcoming end in May 2025.


How fans and viewers reacted to Prince Harry’s cameo

Hours before the episode aired, Colbert and Prince Harry teased the appearance using a short social clip based on an Alison Hammond soundbite from The Great British Bake Off. Meghan also posted the teaser on her Instagram story, which pushed interest higher through the afternoon.

Fans on social media seemed amused. Many called the sketch harmless and playful. Others simply noted how relaxed the duke looked, which has become a recurring observation from viewers whenever he appears on television.

Prince Harry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023Getty Images


What’s next for the duke?

Prince Harry and Meghan continue to raise their children in Montecito, California, after leaving their roles as working royals in 2020. The episode ended with Colbert announcing that Prince Harry had “got the role” of the show’s own Christmas prince, a simple, warm finish to a short festive bit.

