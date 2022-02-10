Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 10, 2022
Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time

By: Sarwar Alam

PRINCE CHARLES has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday (10), the second time he has contracted the disease.

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating,” Clarence House said, adding he had cancelled his planned engagements for later in the day.

There was no immediate comment on his condition.

Charles, 73, who said in December both he and his wife Camilla had received their Covid vaccine booster shots, previously tested positive in March 2020 when he said he had been “lucky” to have suffered only mild symptoms.

He spent seven days in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland before resuming his duties.

Last night (9), he attended a reception for the British Asian Trust where guests included chancellor Rishi Sunak and home secretary Priti Patel.

 

