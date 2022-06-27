Website Logo
  • Monday, June 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Prince Charles followed rules accepting suitcase of cash from Qatar for charity

The three lots, which reportedly totalled Euro 3 million, were handed to the prince personally between 2011 and 2015.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Charity donations accepted by Britain’s Prince Charles were handled correctly, his office said after a newspaper reported that he received 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, some of it in shopping bags.

The Sunday Times said that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani between 2011 and 2015.

“Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed,” the prince’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Sunday Times said there was no suggestion the payments were illegal.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic said it would demand an investigation.

In November Michael Fawcett, the right-hand man to Prince Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running one of the British royal’s main charities weeks after the Sunday Times said he had offered honours in return for donations.

Police and Britain’s Charity Commission are investigating those claims.

A spokesman for the prince has said that Charles had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or citizenship on the basis of donations.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Britain’s trial lawyers stage walkouts over legal aid funding; teachers and health workers also contemplating…
News
$10,000 reward offered for information on double homicide inside Newport News store: 7-Eleven
News
Dr Sameer Patel inducted into American Association of Plastic Surgeons
News
Bank rate-setters get below-inflation pay rise after wage restraint row
News
Strip searches of children: Met police refers eight more cases to police watchdog
News
Can’t do this simple balancing act? It will show if you’re more likely to die…
News
Will Priti Patel succeed Oliver Dowden as Conservatives chair after crushing by-election defeats?
HEADLINE STORY
UK’s Khushi Patel wins Miss India Worldwide 2022
News
Winchester Youth MP Dev Sharma wins UK Parliament award for taking on junk-food…
News
Baroness Scotland reelected Commonwealth secretary-general despite Boris Jonshon’s support to rival
News
Postman’s life ‘turned upside down’ after massive bank error put his account £1m…
News
Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle class’ and ‘privileged’,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Jab zinda tha toh show me bhi nahi bulaya’: Netizens…
Britain’s trial lawyers stage walkouts over legal aid funding; teachers…
The Indians living abroad are success story of India, brand…
Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Bajwa conferred Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz…
Prince Charles followed rules accepting suitcase of cash from Qatar…
UK bill to override N.Ireland Brexit deal back in parliament,…