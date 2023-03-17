Website Logo
  Friday, March 17, 2023
Prime Video’s Jubilee to premiere on April 7

Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Jubilee Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Prime Video has announced the date for the premiere of its much-anticipated streaming show Jubilee. Led by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles, the show will premiere on April 7, 2023.

The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it.

Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.

Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema. It is homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“The story is replete with love, jealousy, treachery, and all-consuming ambition. The creative genius of Vikramaditya Motwane and of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi will transport you to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry set in the 1940s and 1950s. Jubilee is a series that we are extremely proud of and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world,” she added.

Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell,” said creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane. “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.”

