  • Friday, February 17, 2023
Prime Video to premiere Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu on February 22

The Tamil action blockbuster, which was released in theatres last month, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj.

Vijay (Photo credit: Eastern Eye Archives)

By: Mohnish Singh

Streaming platform Prime Video has set February 22 as the date for the digital premiere of Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie Varisu.

The online release date of the movie was announced by Prime Video and producers Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Vijay said he is thrilled that audiences in over 240 countries and territories will be able to watch the film when it streams on Prime Video.

Varisu is an extremely special film for me. Despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence, it is deeply emotional and family-oriented. We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love and response the film has received thus far, from the audience that has watched it in cinemas.

“And we’re thrilled that even more of our fans in over 240 countries and territories will now be able to watch this film when it streams on Prime Video,” the superstar said in a statement.

Director Vamshi Paidipally said “Varisu is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama, and romance appealing to audiences of every age group.

Varisu is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama, romance, and more, appealing to audiences of every age group. Complementing the engaging storyline are the impeccable performances by a star-studded ensemble cast and catchy music that elevate the film further, making it a must-watch.

“Following an extremely successful theatrical run, we are delighted that even more viewers will now be able to enjoy Varisu, when it premieres on Prime Video from 22 February,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The Tamil action blockbuster, which was released in theatres last month, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, and Meka Srikanth.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

