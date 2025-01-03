Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Prime Video releases first teaser for 'Paatal Lok' season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat

The series is written and created by Sudip Sharma, with the second season directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware. (Photo: X/@PrimeVideoIN)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 03, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

STREAMING platform Prime Video has released the teaser for the second season of its popular series, Paatal Lok.

The teaser, shared on Prime Video’s official social media pages on Friday, features actor Jaideep Ahlawat reprising his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police inspector entangled in gripping mysteries.

The teaser offers a glimpse of Ahlawat’s character narrating a new story. Similar to the first season, which drew inspiration from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the new season continues the trend of presenting allegorical tales.

Standing in an elevator, Hathi Ram narrates the story of a man who kills a bug under his bed, believing the problem is resolved.

However, he soon faces a swarm of insects. "Poor guy, he thought he killed one insect and the game is over. That's not how it works, not down here in Paatal Lok," Ahlawat says in the teaser.

Actors Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag will return for the second season, joined by newcomers Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

The series is written and created by Sudip Sharma, with the second season directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is a Clean Slate Filmz production in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP. The eight-episode season will premiere on Prime Video on 17 January.

(With inputs from PTI)

jaideep ahlawatpaatal lokprime videogul panagpaatal lok season 2

Related News

The benefits of voluntary VAT registration
Sponsored Feature

The benefits of voluntary VAT registration

nhs-hospital-getty
Health

NHS faces pressure as flu admissions rise sharply

Father of Sara Sharif attacked in prison
News

Father of Sara Sharif attacked in prison

More For You

Twenty councillors in Nottingham resign from Labour

Cllr Milan Radulovic announces his resignation from the Labour party (LDRS)

Twenty councillors in Nottingham resign from Labour

TWENTY councillors in a Nottinghamshire borough have resigned from Labour in protest over the party’s leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.

Leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, Cllr Milan Radulovic, announced on Thursday (January 2) his resignation from the Labour Party alongside 19 other councillors.

Keep ReadingShow less
25 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: A to Z of the Bollywood blockbuster

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

25 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: A to Z of the Bollywood blockbuster

WHEN Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released on January 14, 2000, it became a surprise hit and the first Bollywood blockbuster of the new millennium. As the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, it catapulted Hrithik Roshan to overnight superstardom. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this romantic drama achieved numerous milestones, including breaking records for awards, redefining the Hindi film hero, and influencing popular culture.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of this iconic film, Eastern Eye presents an A to Z guide covering its unforgettable moments, behind-the-scenes stories, and lasting legacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jess-Phillips-Getty

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said that it is for Oldham Council to decide if a local investigation is necessary. (Photo: Getty Images)

Debate over public inquiry into Oldham child abuse cases

THE DECISION to hold a public inquiry into historical child abuse cases in Oldham has sparked widespread debate.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has declined to launch a national inquiry, stating it is for Oldham Council to decide if a local investigation is necessary, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
Living Well with Thyroid Conditions

Living Well with Thyroid Conditions

Can you imagine starting each day with a feeling like the one you would get after a long night's run, or during a time when emotions are constantly going high and then low all by themselves? Unfortunately, for many people worldwide, this is not just imagined but already a fact of life, and it is known as thyroid disease.

The small butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck region (referred to as the thyroid) happens to be small but its effects on our health are incredibly significant. The body's metabolism, as well as the mood and energy levels, is the huge arena over which the thyroid is the key player and the body is the circus that the thyroid fights to keep in accord.

Keep ReadingShow less
Baroness-Casey-Getty

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock. (Photo: Getty Images)

Labour delays social care reform to 2028, launches new commission

THE LABOUR government has postponed a planned overhaul of social care until 2028, announcing an independent commission led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock.

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will focus on medium-term challenges in its first phase, expected to conclude by mid-2025. Its second phase will address long-term issues, with recommendations due by 2028, as reported by The Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications