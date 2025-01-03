Prime Video releases first teaser for 'Paatal Lok' season 2

STREAMING platform Prime Video has released the teaser for the second season of its popular series, Paatal Lok.
The teaser, shared on Prime Video’s official social media pages on Friday, features actor Jaideep Ahlawat reprising his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police inspector entangled in gripping mysteries.
The teaser offers a glimpse of Ahlawat’s character narrating a new story. Similar to the first season, which drew inspiration from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the new season continues the trend of presenting allegorical tales.
P for p̶a̶r̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ Paatal Lok 🅿️😈#PaatalLokOnPrime, New Season, Jan 17 pic.twitter.com/8t8QwNySDR
— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 3, 2025
Standing in an elevator, Hathi Ram narrates the story of a man who kills a bug under his bed, believing the problem is resolved.
However, he soon faces a swarm of insects. "Poor guy, he thought he killed one insect and the game is over. That's not how it works, not down here in Paatal Lok," Ahlawat says in the teaser.
Actors Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag will return for the second season, joined by newcomers Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.
The series is written and created by Sudip Sharma, with the second season directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.
Paatal Lok Season 2 is a Clean Slate Filmz production in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP. The eight-episode season will premiere on Prime Video on 17 January.
(With inputs from PTI)
