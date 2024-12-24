Indian president, Modi lead in paying tribute to Shyam Benegal

Anil Kapoor, contrary to reports, didn’t lose 15 kilograms for his role in Fighter. He shed eight to nine kilos for his transformative look in the air force drama.

Hrithik Roshan shared that wearing a military uniform for a film made him feel its responsibility, weight, and power. “The strength you derive from it is difficult to replicate. It is something surreal,” he said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly paused his passion project Baiju Bawra due to escalating costs, shifting his focus to Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Esha Deol confirmed rumours about her unhappy marriage when the mother of two divorced her husband Bharat Takhtani after 12 years.

Football-themed films continued to struggle with Bollywood audiences, as seen with the failure of Maidaan. This adds to previous disappointments like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Jhund.

Tanisha Mukerji’s hobbies away from work include crocheting, yoga, swimming, and outdoor walking. Mukerji dreams of playing her sister Kajol’s role in Dushman (1998).

Dharmendra, for the first time in his 64-year career, used his full name, Dharmendra Singh Deol, in the sci-fi film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Meghna Gulzar, the award-winning director, revealed that despite being the daughter of film legends Gulzar and Rakhee, she had limited exposure to Bollywood growing up. It was only in college that she decided to pursue a creative career. She said: “I had a normal childhood. I was not on film sets or shoots and didn’t have any friends from the film industry.

Ronit Roy may be in demand for supporting roles, but his last 16 Bollywood films, including Yodha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024, have all flopped.

Deepika Padukone was set to star in The White Lotus season three but opted out due to her pregnancy.

Supriya Pathak decided to pursue acting after attending the Filmfare Awards with her mother. That same setting is connected to a major moment in her life. “My most cherished memory is when I got my first Filmfare Award (for 1981 film Kalyug.

Randeep Hooda enjoyed directing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, but acting remains his first priority.

Rasika Dugal credited late actor Irrfan Khan, her co-star in Qissa, for teaching her the importance of being a supportive co-actor. “I learned how to be a good co-actor from Irrfan. When we shot Qissa, he had much more experience than I had as an actor.”Katrina Kaif shared that her husband Vicky Kaushal always reassures her when she feels insecure about her appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was set to begin a new film in January 2019 but decided against it at the last minute following the poor performance of his December 2018 release, Zero. Instead, he chose to take an extended break, eventually returning to the big screen in 2023. He explained, “I just didn’t want to work. I just didn’t want to act.

Imran Khan was initially set to make his comeback with Netflix movie Thar but was replaced by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s son.

Adil Hussain expressed regret over doing Kabir Singh, revealing that he walked out of a screening.

Pankaj Tripathi said actors who inspire him include Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, and Irrfan Khan. His favourite films are Teesri Kasam (1966), Guide (1965), Paan Singh Tomar (2012), Newton (2017), and Main Atal Hoon (2024).Prachi Desai believes that the Bollywood musical Rock On was a significant turning point in her career. She also credited the 2021 film Silence...Can You Hear It? with positively impacting her professional journey. Earlier this year, she starred in its sequel, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Vidya Balan prefers happy, entertaining films and roles she hasn’t tried before. She avoids unnecessary violence and intensity. She has no plans to pursue Hollywood unless an opportunity arises naturally.Junaid Khan, the newcomer, auditioned for several projects before landing his debut role in Maharaj. One of the projects he was rejected for was his father Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Gulshan Grover shared that the secret to a great performance isn’t about technology, technique, or lessons from acting schools and books. He said, “You just have to feel from within, really believe in the part, and give your 100 per cent.

Kartik Aaryan credited his mother for his never-saydie attitude. He said, “My mom has really inspired me because I’ve seen her journey and how she has always overpowered those struggles in her life.”Saiyami Kher reflected on the heartbreak she experienced in her first relationship, saying, “Once your heart is broken, you learn how to look after yourself.”Nitanshi Goel, the teenage actress, underwent intense preparation and a physical transformation for her film Laapataa Ladies. She said, “I embarked on a three-month journey of deliberate tanning, spending hours under the sun to adopt a rugged persona, far different from my natural appearance. It took me five months to get back to my original skin after the shoot.

Kavita Krishnamurthy shared that some of her songs closest to her heart include Hawa Hawai, Tu Hi Re, and Dil Ne Kaha Chupke Se from 1942: A Love Story, as well as tracks from Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas. She said, “I just love all these songs.Parineeti Chopra finds inspiration in people’s energy and those who can stimulate her creativity. Regarding working in the West, she expressed a stronger interest in UK projects over Hollywood, saying, “I really want to work in the UK and look for opportunities here.”

Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce from businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage, reportedly due to an unhappy relationship. It was also noted that the divorce did not occur on mutual terms., a gastronome, has expressed her desire to open her own restaurant someday. In an interview, she shared her vision of creating communities and building spaces where people can come together to enjoy great food, music, and company.

Alia Bhatt revealed her love for reality TV, saying she binge-watched Big Boss OTT to support her halfsister Pooja Bhatt, who was a participant. She also admitted to being a fan of the show Too Hot to Handle.

Jimmy Sheirgill shared that he has never had anyone to guide him throughout his life and has always made key decisions by following his own heart.

Sara Ali Khan often seeks advice from her legendary grandmother Sharmila Tagore, whom she described as the voice of reason for the entire family. She has turned to the Bollywood icon for guidance on various topics, including boys, films, and her social life.Raveena Tandon revealed that she signed her 1991 debut film Patthar Ke Phool primarily to meet her co-star Salman Khan, who had already become a pin-up and found fame. She shared that her friends also encouraged her to take the role so they could accompany her on set and meet him too.

Bhumi Pednekar shared that among the films she has starred in, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, and Thank You For Coming are the closest to her heart. However, she revealed that the role that challenged her the most was in Saand Ki Aankh.

Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he had signed some subpar films in the past, decisions he now regrets making for money or out of friendship.Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoys writing poetry, describing it as a meditative practice that allows him to view the world from a different perspective. He also shares his work with others as a means of connecting with them.

Ishaan Khatter counts travelling and music among his biggest passions outside of work. He shared, “Music does play a large part in my work.

Saiee Manjrekar has never sought career help from her actor-director father, Mahesh Manjrekar. The newcomer admires actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the stars of her favourite film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Zeenat Aman confessed on Instagram that she was high while filming the iconic drug-induced song Dum Maro Dum from the 1971 musical drama Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She revealed that she had taken actual drugs along with the real-life hippy extras on set. She wrote, “By the time we wrapped the day’s work I was high as a kite!”

Aparshakti Khurana shared that a lead actor from a film he was part of requested the producers not to call him on stage during the trailer launch, even though he had travelled from Amritsar to Mumbai for the event. He admitted that the public snub deeply hurt him.

Rajkummar Rao draws inspiration from good books and impactful performances he watches on screen. He admires actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Shah Rukh Khan, and the late Irrfan Khan. He also found inspiration in Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal.Farhan Akhtar revealed that while working on Lakshya, he initially promised the lead role in Don: The Chase Begins to Hrithik Roshan. However, after the script was written, he could only envision Shah Rukh Khan in the role. He shared that Hrithik graciously stepped aside.

Sanya Malhotra shared that during her early audition days, she had an unpleasant experience when someone suggested she get jaw reconstruction. Despite this, the popular actress stayed confident in her acting abilities and herself.

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that one of the reasons she decided to join the reality show Bigg Boss 18 was the lack of job offers. The actress, who was popular in 1990s Bollywood films, had taken a break before making a return to work on television.

Triptii Dimri admitted that her parents were uncomfortable with her intimate scene in Animal and needed time to come to terms with it. She also shared her ambition of working in Hollywood, expressing a willingness to take on even a small role in a quality project.

Tiger Shroff, originally named Jai Hemant Shroff by his parents, revealed that he earned the nickname Tiger because he had a habit of biting people as a child, especially his family members.

Ananya Panday once accidentally leaked her close friend Suhana Khan’s phone number on social media.

Kriti Sanon revealed that she had previously lost roles to star kids with less experience, a situation that left her feeling deeply frustrated.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that his daughter is critical of his work and even advised him not to dance onscreen, pointing out that he appears very stiff and awkward.

Akshay Kumar revealed that he does not use glycerine for emotional scenes and instead cries naturally. He explained that he achieves this by imagining real trauma or recalling genuinely sad experiences.