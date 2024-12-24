Skip to content
Indian president, Modi lead in paying tribute to Shyam Benegal

Benegal died on Monday at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease

PM-Modi-President-Murmu-film-personalities-pay-tribute-to-Shyam-Benegal

Shyam Benegal

Milind Shelte
Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 24, 2024
Lisa Antony
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the guiding light of Parallel Cinema movement of the 1970-80s, passed away on December 23 due to Kidney-related ailments in Mumbai. He was 90. The director celebrated his 90th birthday just nine days ago on December 14. In the hours following his death, many important personalities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and a host of film personalities paid tributes to the pioneers of the Indian parallel cinema movement.

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, and cine stars Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol paid homage to Benegal, calling him a master storyteller who revolutionised cinema and inspired generations with his films.

Shyam Benegal, celebrated for poignant and hard-hitting films like Ankur, Nishant, Mandi, Manthanand Zubeidaa, examined the main fault lines of Indian society, dealing with issues of caste, feudalism, and women’s emancipation while effortlessly and relentlessly experimenting with the cinematic form. His vast filmography boasts several masterpieces that transformed the course of Indian cinema. While working frequently with state support, he also produced several films under the banner of Sahyadri Films.

Benegal was admitted to the ICU at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai. His daughter, Pia Benegal, confirmed the news of his death to PTI: “He passed away at 6.38 p.m. at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That’s the reason for his death,” she said.

Shyam-Benegal-Getty

In a career spanning nearly seven decades, Benegal’s body of work covered diverse subjects, from rural issues and feminist themes to sharp satires and historical biopics. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shyam Benegal, pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, passes away at 90

SHYAM BENEGAL, a pioneering figure in Indian cinema’s parallel movement of the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

Known for classics such as Ankur, Mandi, and Manthan, the filmmaker had been battling chronic kidney disease for several years.

50 Bollywood insights from 2024

Tripti Dimri

AFP via Getty Images

50 Bollywood insights from 2024

FROM fun facts to future plans and revelations, 2024 offered fascinating insights into Bollywood’s biggest stars.

These discoveries brought fans closer to their favourite celebrities. Looking back over the past year, Eastern Eye highlights 50 things we learned about Hindi cinema stars in 2024.

Radio personality Ray C is ready to rock New Year’s Eve

Ray C

Radio personality Ray C is ready to rock New Year’s Eve

RAY C is widely recognised as the director of the UK-based radio station Asian Star and a regular host.

However, he is also an event organiser, with more than 30 years of experience. From melas to parties and community celebrations, he has connected with people across generations through his events. This year, his New Year’s Eve party at the Thistle Hotel Heathrow in London on December 31 will feature popular singers Sukshinder Shinda and Sarbjit Cheema, both performing with full live bands. The event will also include a sit-down meal and DJs on rotation.

Person of Interest questions Prevent’s effects on Muslims

Asim Chaudhry plays Shakil

Person of Interest questions Prevent’s effects on Muslims

AN UBER driver’s desperate attempt to cope with grief and loss sparks a deeper exploration of what it means to be a British Muslim in Channel 4’s short drama, Person of Interest.

Asim Chaudhry plays Shakil (known for People Just Do Nothing, Industry, What’s Love Got to Do with It), a football loving Londoner whose fears of being surveilled intensify as he drives passengers through the night.

Cast-of-Stranger-Things
Cast of Stranger Things

'Stranger Things' wraps up production, cast bids emotional adieu

The popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, has officially completed filming its fifth and final season. On December 10, Netflix announced the news while sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the Stranger Things set. Cast members also took to social media to showcase their love and heartfelt messages for their co-stars and reflect on their journey through the show.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a throwback from season one. "We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I'm still in shock," he wrote. "We shot it for a year, and I'll miss my friends and our characters terribly."

