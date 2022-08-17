Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Pregnant woman shell-shocked after finding knife in her subway sandwich

“My partner called Subway in Gorleston High Street and asked ‘Have you lost one of your yellow knives?. And he was like: ‘Wait. Are you being serious? Like actually?.”

Photo: Facebook

By: Pramod Thomas

A 21-year-old pregnant woman from Suffolk had recently received the worst food package in her life when she got her Subway sandwich with a knife in it, according to reports.

Nerice Moyse from Lowestoft, Suffolk, had discovered a large and lethal knife inside her tuna sub.

In a video shared on Facebook, Moyse shared about the incident. She can be seen lifting the food item to expose the giant knife from beneath the sandwich. Later, Subway apologised to Moyse, saying that they ‘would speak to the restaurant soon’.

Moyse is 17 weeks pregnant and was with her partner Harley Gildroy when she ordered the food.

“I was with my partner and we got hungry. I am currently pregnant and always getting cravings so my partner went on his phone and ordered a Subway. I just opened it up and was like ‘hang on, what?’. We both sat there in shock,” she said.

“My partner called Subway in Gorleston High Street and asked ‘Have you lost one of your yellow knives?. And he was like: ‘Wait. Are you being serious? Like actually?.”

She added: “Straight away I was like ‘Imagine if a young child or a teenager had found it?’ I am glad that it came to me.”

“The health and safety of all guests are of paramount importance to us, and all Franchise Owners are expected to maintain high food safety standards and always serve products to guests’ satisfaction,” a spokesperson for Subway told the MailOnline. 

“Since the incident was brought to our attention, we have investigated this thoroughly and the team apologised to the customer immediately once informed. Since then, the franchisee has reached out to the customer again to resolve the issue.”

Earlier this year, an angry KFC customer was locked in compensation negotiations with fast food chain bosses after she tucked into a side order of deep-fried toilet paper.

