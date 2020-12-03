Preet Kaur Gill MP wins MP of the Year award for ‘consistent championing of young people’

PREET KAUR GILL, MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, has won the MP of the Year award instituted by diversity and inclusion charity Patchwork Foundation.







She has been recognised for her consistent championing of young people, representation of the Sikh Community and her initiative to tackle Fuel Poverty via a strategic campaign aimed at the UK’s biggest fuel companies.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has received recognition for promoting apprenticeships for young people. Caroline Lucas MP has won the lifetime achievement award for her consistent championing of progress.

The other MPs who won the award include Dawn Butler for her work on reporting health inequalities data in the Covid-19 pandemic, Liz Saville Robert for her regional work championing young women and providing them with access to work, Abena Oppong-Asare who successfully campaigned this year on discriminatory attitudes in the media and society.







Dr Luke Evans MP has won the award for his work on improving schooling and his support for the Windrush generation.

Diane Abbott MP has won a memorial award to remember a Patchworker who died earlier this year for her tireless service to BAME communities.

Preet Kaur Gill MP said: “I am honoured to have won the MP of the Year award from the Patchwork Foundation who do remarkable work in providing opportunities to those from disadvantaged and minority backgrounds. Since first being elected in 2017, I have sought to use every opportunity to speak up for our young people and empower them to take action on the issues that matter most to them.







“From running a popular mentoring and work experience programme in my constituency, to forming a youth mental health working group run by young people, for young people, and to being a champion for Sikh issues by fighting to recognise, report and reduce anti-Sikh hate crime and leading the campaign for a Sikh ethnic tick-box on the 2021 census. I believe it is vital that MPs use their positions to amplify the voices of the underrepresented communities they serve in parliament, and it’s that ethos that guides the work I do.”

John Pienaar, board member of the Patchwork Foundation, facilitated a panel discussion with winners Caroline Lucas MP, Abena Oppong-Asare MP and Dr Luke Evans MP.

Pienaar said: “There was the phenomenal show of solidarity with the black members of our community; and each day we routinely place a face mask across our noses and mouths to protect others. The Patchwork Foundation embodies the same spirit, and it’s a feeling shared among our MPs whose work and support is as vital as their role in policy-making as we move forward.”







Imran Sanaullah, CEO, Patchwork Foundation said “Now more than ever these awards are an important reminder that our democracy relies on diversity of thought and ensuring Parliament and civil society evolves to be more inclusive. We’re proud of the work we do at the Patchwork Foundation to educate young people in how their democracy works and we look forward to help continue to provide the tools and skills.”





