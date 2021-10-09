Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi on 1 year of Scam 1992: Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a special place in our calendar & our hearts

Scam: 1992 poster (Photo from Pratik Gandhi’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Pratik Gandhi is a big name in the Gujarati film industry. But, he became a household name in India and internationally after the release of the series Scam: 1992.

The series on Saturday (9) completed one year of its release. So, Gandhi posted on Twitter, “Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a special place in our calendar & our hearts. It’s #oneyearofscam1992 & the love is still pouring in. No words can do justice to what I feel & want to express. The deepest gratitude and absolute joy this journey has given all of us. Ishq and absolute ishq.”

Hansal Mehta, who had directed the series, also tweeted, “Over 2.5 years of development, 560+ pages of script, 85+ days of shoot and nearly 8 months of post production. Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions. 1 year since it began to stream. Thank you team. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe. 1 year of #Scam1992.”

After Scam: 1992, Gandhi has been signed by many big production houses to feature in their movies and series. He has played supporting roles in a couple of Bollywood films, but his first Hindi movie as a lead, Bhavai, is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd October 2022.

Apart from Bhavai, Gandhi will be seen in movies like Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. The actor will also be seen in the web series Six Suspects.

Reportedly, he has also signed a film titled Lovers which features Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz as female leads.

Meanwhile, Mehta will be directing movies like Captain India and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Sardar Udham, praises…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for revealing about his battle with…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh complete the shooting of their next film in London
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar for Action Hero
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shooting of Adipurush
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff calls it a wrap on his next Heropanti 2
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan approached to headline Maddock Films’ next
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global to stream Break Point and Rashmi Rocket among other films and…
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi showers praises on Krish Jagarlamudi’s Kondapolam
Entertainment
Here’s why Ekta Kapoor is no longer associated with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti…
Entertainment
Rana Daggubati on the underperformance of his trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to the rumours of affairs and abortions, writes “This…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first…
Pratik Gandhi on 1 year of Scam 1992: Dear 9th…
Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for…
FA announces three-year equality, diversity and inclusion strategy
Former steel tycoon Mittal’s £1 billion link to offshore company
India, UK plan clean energy transition drive in power sector