Prashantt Guptha reveals his love for Indian cinema and acting

THE annual UK Asian Film Festival commences on March 25 and has another feast of superb cinema that includes a world premiere of Love You Bahut Saara on March 29 Rich Mix Cinema in London.

The multi-layered drama set in Nainital revolves around love and a bond being formed in the most unlikely place. The talented cast includes Prashantt Guptha, who grew up in New York and was exposed to Indian films from an early age. A love for performing on stage and watching films led him towards an acting career.

Eastern Eye caught up with Prashantt Guptha to find out more.

What led you towards Love You Bahut Saara?

As an actor, primarily the opportunity to act in a film. Getting a job. This isn’t an answer you’ll get from an established star or a star kid, but in my case it is the truth. As luck would further have it, it was a delightful script and a pivotal role. It was tailor-made as it required singing, poetry and proper usage of Hindi and Urdu.

Tell us about the film?

It is a heart-warming drama of an old age love story, a glance at a debilitating disease and how bonds are formed in the unlikeliest of situations. The film explores poetry, music, humour, romance and drama, all in a very freshly woven narrative that is befitting for both film festivals and mainstream cine-goers.

What was the biggest challenge of acting in it?

The only challenge for me as an actor was in winning over the conviction of the producer and director. Once I had that, I immersed myself into the film and character with full surrender and passion, and honestly, it wasn’t a challenge thereafter. God took care of any possible obstacles that could have come in becoming Ali Mukhtar Saani.

Who are you hoping connects with the film?

Foremost, people from the media and film fraternity, as word of mouth and further opportunity all stems from there. Beyond that, we hope all audiences who appreciate mature and sensible cinema consume this film and spread the word. When properly released, senior citizens, especially, will be drawn to it.

How much are you looking forward to the film screening at the UK Asian Film Festival?

Beyond measure. We couldn’t be happier that a prestigious platform has accepted it for a world premiere, and we hope audiences and media there stand tall with us in ensuring the film gets it due and buzz, and hopefully an award on closing night. Besides, I last saw London 30 years ago, so I am super excited to be there.

What can we expect next from you?

My Hollywood film A New Christmas will release globally by the end of 2020. I also have a web-series with Neeraj Pandey and two other Hindi features lined up. I’d love to produce a film. I have the script and team, and am exploring partners in New York and London.

Who is your own filmmaking hero?

I think Love You Bahut Saara is the kind of movie that would make even a Hrishikesh Mukherjee proud. He was a favourite.

What is good cinema?

A great story with a fine blend of good performances, apt background score, crisp edit, novel cinematography and a viable budget. But, nothing works if the story doesn’t.

Why should we watch Love You Bahut Saara?

Love You Bahut Saara features two of the finest Indian film actors – Revathy, a three-time National Award winner, and Vikram Gokhle, a National Award winner and iconic actor. This film showcases poetry like never before in cinema, has great songs and humour that will make everyone smile. If I may say so, yours truly is now an emerging actor in Bollywood, and this film further paves my road to success, post the success of Neerja and The Tashkent Files.

Why do you love cinema?

I think it is God’s greatest idea to man, from which man created the next best thing after God’s creations. UK Asian Film Festival runs from March 25 – April 5.

