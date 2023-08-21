Website Logo
  • Monday, August 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Prakash Raj faces backlash for mocking India’s Chandrayaan-3

Taking to X, Prakash Raj shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea.

Prakash Raj (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Chandrayaan-3 is two days away from its final destination, the moon. On August 23, the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 3 is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon. Some people took this achievement differently. Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Sunday mocked the Indian Moon Mission but faced a backlash on social media.

Taking to X, Prakash Raj shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in his regional language which read, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.”

This tweet of Prakash Raj didn’t go well among the Twitteratis and they backlashed the actor.

One of the users wrote, “South’s actor Prakash Raj is making a dirty joke of South’s scientist K Sivan wearing a lungi and the country’s achievement Chandrayaan 3. How you people of South can tolerate this???”

Another tweeted, “What a shame u have become for just nothing. May god bless you with some wisdom sir.”

“I don’t understand what problem he has with @isro achievement, It’s the mission of India,” another user tweeted.

Chandrayaan 3 underwent the second and final deboosting operation in the early hours of Sunday and is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23 (Wednesday) around 18:04 IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Sunday.

Explaining the process of deboosting, P K Ghosh, yesterday, said, “Deboosting or retro firing is a process to enable the spacecraft to reduce its speed. You must realise that it is travelling at a tremendous speed more than 6000 kilometres per hour and then it has got to reduce it to near zero, nearly 1 meter/second…..”

Speaking in detail about the process, the space strategist said, “This is a process in which you are trying to get the spacecraft into a circular orbit and now it is almost circular. The perigee is just about 25 kilometres. This is the second of the deboosting, orbit-adjusting manoeuvres. Finally, on the 23rd you will see that it will start coming down.”

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission marked a giant leap in its lunar quest as the ‘Vikram’ lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower orbit. (ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Great move for India’: Kareena on Chandrayaan 3 moon landing
TELEVISION
Sanam Harrinanan opens up about lack of opportunities since winning ‘Love Island’
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed loses a fingernail for love in upcoming sci-fi romance ‘Fingernails’
FILM
Birthday Special: 5 remarkable performances of veteran actor Chiranjeevi
Entertainment
‘Kennedy’ brings down the curtain on IFFM 2023
FILM
Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya
Entertainment
Saw Big B’s films, videos from ’90s for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ character: Adarsh…
Entertainment
Rajveer Deol, Paloma’s debut film ‘Dono’ release date locked
Entertainment
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court
FILM
Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi on portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic
Entertainment
Zoya gives epic response to Instagram user who asked her to cast ‘normal’…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW