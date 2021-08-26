Website Logo
  Thursday, August 26, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593
Sports

Prajnesh advances to second round of US Open qualifiers

Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the second round of the US Open qualifiers with a straight set win over Brayden Schnur of Canada here.

Gunneswaran got the better of the world no. 232 Canadian 6-4 7-6 in one hour 37 minutes on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old Indian will lock horns with American Christopher Eubanks in the next round.

Gunneswaran had qualified for the main draw of the tournament in 2019, when he had gone down to Russia’s Danil Medvedev in the opening round.

The world no 156. is the only Indian left in the men’s singles qualifiers as Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan made opening round exits.

Ankita Raina also exited after losing her first round in women’s singles qualifiers to American Jamie Loeb.

Eastern Eye

