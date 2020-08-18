Prabhas to star in and as Adipurush

Prabhas, who is presently busy with his forthcoming film Radhe Shyam, has joined forces with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) fame filmmaker Om Raut for his next. Titled Adipurush, the magnum opus will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut under T-Series Films and Retrophiles respectively.

Adipurush will be a screen adaptation of the most popular chapter of Indian culture, revolving around the triumph of good over evil. The 3D film will primarily be shot in Hindi and Telugu. Once complete, the makers will dub it in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages to ensure it gets a widespread release.

Talking about Adipurush, Prabhas said, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic. Especially the way Om has designed it, I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love for our film.”

Bhushan Kumar shares, “Every project we produce strikes a chord with us, but when Om narrated the script of Adipurush, I knew I am not missing the opportunity to work on this dream project. Just like my father, my family and I closely believe in our tales and history. We have grown up listening to them since we were kids. I instantly knew I am going to be a part of this magnum opus film. The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters.”

Om Raut expresses, “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushanji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”

Adipurush, which is expected to go before cameras in 2021, will be Prabhas’ third film with Bhushan Kumar after Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2022.