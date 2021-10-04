Website Logo
  Monday, October 04, 2021
Entertainment

Prabhas to announce his 25th film on October 7

Prabhas (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The fans of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) actor Prabhas can rejoice as their favourite superstar is gearing up to announce yet another exciting film soon.

The actor already has such interesting films as Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller in his pocket. And his fans around the world will be more than happy to hear the announcement of his 25th film on October 7, 2021.

A source close to the development tells, “Prabhas 25th is coming to fruition and the superstar will make a special announcement regarding the same very soon. While the details are being kept in secret, what we do know right now is that the story of the film is going to be completely of a new genre to that of his other films in the past.”

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the forthcoming film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy (2017) and its Bollywood remake Kabir Singh (2019), is onboard to direct the film. Well-known south Indian production house UV creations has joined hands with T-Series Films to bankroll the high-profile film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ fans are anxiously waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam. The period romance film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. All the posters and teasers that the makers of the film have released so far have received a rousing response from the audience. Radhe Shyam is expected to add one more blockbuster to the actor’s filmography. After facing some delay, the film is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on 14 January 2022, coinciding with the Indian festival of Sankranthi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

