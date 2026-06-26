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Prabhas' three-finger gesture has fans convinced 'Baahubali 3' is finally happening

The video, taken from the documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer,

Prabhas' three-finger gesture has fans convinced 'Baahubali 3' is finally happening

A viral clip featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty

X/ Movies4u_Officl
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • A clip from the documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer has reignited speculation about Baahubali 3.
  • Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty appeared to hint at another instalment in the blockbuster franchise.
  • No official announcement has been made by SS Rajamouli or the makers.

A viral clip featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty has once again fuelled speculation over whether Baahubali 3 could finally become a reality.

The video, taken from the documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer, shows the lead actors sharing a light-hearted moment that many fans believe contains a subtle tease about a third chapter in SS Rajamouli's epic franchise. While the exchange has generated widespread excitement online, the makers have not officially confirmed another film.

Viral moment leaves fans guessing

In the clip, Rana begins by saying, "I don't know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren't here, I will just say what's on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali..."

Before he completes the sentence, Prabhas smiles and raises three fingers, prompting laughter from everyone on the couch, including Anushka Shetty. The video ends with the message, "And the legacy continues!", adding further fuel to the speculation.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with many fans interpreting it as a hint that Baahubali 3 is in development.

Social media erupts over possible third instalment

The viral clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans claiming it all but confirmed another instalment in the franchise.

Some described the moment as an unofficial announcement, while others said a third film could become one of Indian cinema's biggest releases if SS Rajamouli returns to direct it.

Despite the excitement, there has been no official statement from Rajamouli, producer Shobu Yarlagadda or the film's production team confirming that Baahubali 3 is in development.

For now, details about a possible third film remain unknown.

There has been no announcement regarding a storyline, cast, production schedule or release date. It is also unclear whether the franchise will continue as a feature film, a series or another format.

Until the makers make an official announcement, the viral clip remains a source of speculation rather than confirmation.

Why the Baahubali franchise still excites fans

Released in 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning transformed Indian cinema with its scale, visual effects and storytelling. Starring Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar, the film became the highest-grossing Telugu film of its time.

Its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, surpassed that success, earning around ₹1,788 crore worldwide and remaining one of India's highest-grossing films.

Last year, both films were re-released as Baahubali: The Epic, bringing the story together as a single cinematic experience in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

sequelprabhasrana daggubatianushka shettybaahubali
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