Prabhas’ next films attract big bucks

Prabhas, who was just another actor working in Telugu films, became a national phenomenon after the earth-shattering success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Apart from establishing Prabhas as a superstar, the franchise also proved to be a game-changer for Indian cinema. Blurring cultural and linguistic barriers, the Baahubali franchise wrote a new success story.

Prabhas followed up the success with Saaho (2019), a trilingual action-thriller. Also featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in important roles, the film went on to set the box-office on fire. Despite receiving poor response from critics, Saaho did exceptionally at the box-office and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The latest we hear that the distribution rights for his two upcoming films exceed his earlier films. A source in the know informs a publication that distributors across Northern India offered a whopping price to the makers of his upcoming films, considering the success of his recent movies.

The source says, “Prabhas is one of the most loved superstars and he has a massive fan following not only in the South but also across India. His films Baahubali 2 and Saaho were box office hits, and the Hindi rights to the movies were sold at a massive 50 crores and 70 crores, respectively. Details about his current project are still under wraps. However, even before its release, various distributors from the Northern market have taken a keen interest in purchasing the rights to the movie for a massive amount that exceeds that of his last two films.”

Prabhas is currently shooting for his next multilingual film with director Radha Krishna Kumar. Tentatively titled Jaan, the movie has Pooja Hegde as his love interest. The superstar has also collaborated with Nag Ashwin on a new film.