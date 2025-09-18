Skip to content
Post Malone confirms India concert in Guwahati for historic solo show

The Assam government and BookMyShow are backing the 8 December show to make the Northeast India’s next concert hub.

Post Malone

Post Malone picks Guwahati for his first India concert

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Highlights

  • The Grammy-nominated artist will perform his first-ever solo headline show in India on 8 December.
  • The concert will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam.
  • Tickets for the highly anticipated event go on sale on 20 September via BookMyShow.
  • The Assam government is backing the event to boost concert tourism in the Northeast.

Post Malone is finally giving his Indian fans a full headline show, and he is picking a surprising location for it. The icon will play his first-ever solo concert in the country on 8 December at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This Post Malone India concert is a huge coup for the Northeast region and signals a major shift in where international artists are choosing to perform. The event is a key part of the state's new push to become a live entertainment destination.

Post Malone Post Malone picks Guwahati for his first India concert Getty Images


What are the details for the Post Malone India concert?

Right, the stuff you actually need to know. The date is locked for 8 December 2025. The place is the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This is not some tiny club gig. It is a proper full-scale stadium show. If you want in, you have to move fast. Tickets go live on 20 September at noon IST, and they will be sold exclusively on BookMyShow. You can bet they will disappear quickly given this is his only scheduled stop in the country.


Why is Post Malone performing in Guwahati?

It is a fair question. Why Guwahati and not Mumbai or Delhi? The answer is a strategic partnership. The Assam government has signed a deal with BookMyShow to develop the state's live event scene. This Post Malone India concert is the first big fruit of that labour.

The state's tourism chief called it a 'testament' to India's expanding entertainment landscape. They are actively pitching the Northeast as a viable, passionate and untapped market for global acts. And they are putting their money where their mouth is.

Post Malone Guwahati lands Post Malone’s first India showGetty Images


What is the setlist for the Post Malone concert?

He has got a back catalogue stuffed with hits, so predicting the exact setlist is tough. But you can absolutely expect the big ones. He will almost certainly play the smooth, nostalgic vibe of Circles and the massive hip-hop banger Rockstar. His Spider-Man track Sunflower with Swae Lee is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. And given his recent work, do not be shocked if he throws in his feature on Taylor Swift’s Fortnight or his country-tinged collaboration with Morgan Wallen. His style is a mix of genres, so the show will have a bit of everything.

Post Malone Post Malone to headline in Guwahati this DecemberGetty Images


How does this fit into India's concert scene?

This is more than just one show. It feels like a corner being turned. For years, international tours meant a couple of stops, usually Mumbai and sometimes Delhi or Bangalore. Now we have had Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, and now Post Malone is heading deep into the Northeast. It proves promoters are looking beyond the usual hubs, recognising that fans everywhere deserve big events. With names like Travis Scott and Linkin Park also rumoured for later dates, India’s live music map is genuinely expanding, and Guwahati is now firmly on it.

bookmyshowguwahati assamindia concertinternational artistspost malone

