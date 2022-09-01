Post his break-up with Camilla Morrone, netizens call out Leonardo DiCaprio for dating only women under 25

The couple was first linked with each other in 2018 during an outing to Aspen, Colorado.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is again a single man. He has reportedly ended his relationship with actor-model Camila Morrone. The couple, who was first linked with each other in 2018 during an outing to Aspen, Colorado, and made their first debut as a couple at the 2022 Oscars, has decided to go separate ways after dating each other for over four years.

Ever since reports of their split hit the internet, netizens have started curating ‘25 is the age limit’ memes. For those not in the know, DiCaprio and Morrone had a 22-year age gap. When netizens took a look at DiCaprio’s past relationships, it turned out that all of his relationships have been with women who were younger than 25. The Hollywood star has never publicly dated a woman over that age.

Mary Madigan, who is a columnist from Australia, slammed the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor for his liking of dating women under 25. DiCaprio is 47 years old, and apparently, the women he dates must be almost half his age to be eligible. His film Romeo + Juliet hit cinemas 26 years ago. To put it in perspective, the woman should be younger than his film to be eligible to date him.

Many users are trolling the actor for dating young actresses and breaking up with them once they turn 25.

maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you. — it’s me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

As per a report, sources confirmed DiCaprio and Morrone’s break up, but the reason for the split was not reported. A close source also revealed that the two ended their relationship after June. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer… There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”