Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Post his break-up with Camilla Morrone, netizens call out Leonardo DiCaprio for dating only women under 25

The couple was first linked with each other in 2018 during an outing to Aspen, Colorado.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is again a single man. He has reportedly ended his relationship with actor-model Camila Morrone. The couple, who was first linked with each other in 2018 during an outing to Aspen, Colorado, and made their first debut as a couple at the 2022 Oscars, has decided to go separate ways after dating each other for over four years.

Ever since reports of their split hit the internet, netizens have started curating ‘25 is the age limit’ memes. For those not in the know, DiCaprio and Morrone had a 22-year age gap. When netizens took a look at DiCaprio’s past relationships, it turned out that all of his relationships have been with women who were younger than 25. The Hollywood star has never publicly dated a woman over that age.

Mary Madigan, who is a columnist from Australia, slammed the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor for his liking of dating women under 25. DiCaprio is 47 years old, and apparently, the women he dates must be almost half his age to be eligible. His film Romeo + Juliet hit cinemas 26 years ago. To put it in perspective, the woman should be younger than his film to be eligible to date him.

Many users are trolling the actor for dating young actresses and breaking up with them once they turn 25.

As per a report, sources confirmed DiCaprio and Morrone’s break up, but the reason for the split was not reported. A close source also revealed that the two ended their relationship after June. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer… There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic failure of Laal Singh Chaddha…
Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf joins cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s feature ‘Megalopolis’
Entertainment
Shocking! ‘House of the Dragon’ co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik steps down before season 2
Entertainment
‘Didn’t understand why that happened’: Ana de Armas confused by ‘Blonde’ NC-17 Rating
Entertainment
Erika Jayne scores win in USD 5M fraud lawsuit, posts about ex-husband’s affair
Hollywood News
Kate Moss recalls how Johnny Depp gifted her a diamond necklace by pulling it ‘out…
Entertainment
What’s brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Shubhman Gill?
Entertainment
Ben Kingsley to reprise Trevor Slattery’s role for Marvel Studio’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone ‘split’ after four years together: Report
Entertainment
#BoycottBrahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s next film faces netizens’ backlash, watch why
Hollywood News
Daniel Craig calls for an end of ‘barbaric’ cluster bombs used in Ukraine
Hollywood News
‘You’re disgusting’: Amber Heard’s sister Whitney slams MTV after Johnny Depp makes an…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Spicy food: Is it harmful or healthy?
Zahawi ‘deeply concerned’ people could freeze this winter
Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic…
Dr Karan Jutlla appointed new Alzheimer’s Society ambassador; says ‘outdated’…
Period simulators leave Indian men screaming with pain
Asda to acquire 132 Co-op retail stores for £600m