  • Thursday, September 09, 2021
Entertainment

Post Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff to shoot Ganapath in the UK

Tiger Shroff (Photo credit -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Baaghi 3 (2020), Tiger Shroff has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, one of them being Heropanti 2. As the title clearly suggests, the film is the sequel to his debut vehicle Heropanti (2014). According to reports, the makers have planned to shoot an important schedule of the film in the UK. The latest we hear is that not just Heropanti 2, a major portion of Shroff’s yet another film Ganapath will also be shot in the UK. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Tiger’s shooting calendar is jampacked. While work on Heropanti 2 begins from September 10, he will call it a wrap on the UK schedule of the actioner by October 20. Taking a few days off, he directly jumps to start shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath in the UK. The crew of this action-packed futuristic thriller, set against the backdrop of mixed martial arts, is already in the UK, prepping to start work on the film.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment, Ganapath is being touted as a futuristic action film, set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The action-packed thriller will see Shroff reuniting with Kriti Sanon after a long gap. The duo made their acting debut together with Sajid Nadiadwala’s hit film Heropanti in 2014. As far as Heropanti 2 is concerned, Tara Sutaria is set to romance Shroff in the much-awaited film. Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

