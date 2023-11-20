Portsmouth Historic Dockyard celebrates Diwali

Traditional Hindu ‘rangoli’ and Royal Navy-themed crafts were part of the event

A display of fireworks was part of Diwali celebrations in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. (Image credit: Royal Navy)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

DIWALI celebrations hosted in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Thursday (16) enabled members of the public to explore the shared maritime heritage of Indian communities and the Royal Navy.



Military personnel, including the Royal Navy Race Diversity Network and the Defence Hindu Network, as well as partners from the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Chat over Chai and Believe in Me CIC came together for the occasion.



Traditional Hindu ‘rangoli’ and Royal Navy-themed crafts were part of the event attended by schools from the local area, local Hindu and Sikh cadets and members of the public.



Participants discovered the contribution of south Asians to the UK’s defence over the last 200 years, including the role of the women of the WRINS (Women’s Royal Indian Naval Service) in the Second World War.



A special evening event onboard HMS Warrior celebrated the festival of lights “with community leaders and defence personnel of all faiths,” the Royal Navy said in a statement.



Performances from the Royal Marines Band Service alongside the Bollywood Brass Band and a display of fireworks were other highlights of the festivities.



Surgeon commander Manish Tayal said: “This year’s theme of shared heritage and recognising the important contribution of so many Hindus and Indians to the Royal Navy and wider UK defence was brought to life for the public and it was excellent to see so many engage with this wonderful celebration.”