Poonam Pandey is alive; appears in cervical cancer awareness video

The actress appearance on social media and said she is “alive”, a day after there were reports that she had died of cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Poonam Pandey on Saturday made an appearance on social media and said she is “alive”, a day after there were reports that the actor had died of cervical cancer.

“I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease,” the 32-year-old actor posted on Instagram alongside a video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

Pandey said she wants to spread “critical awareness” about the disease and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take.

“Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer,” she wrote.

On Friday, the actor’s team made the shock announcement that Pandey passed away after a battle with cervical cancer but there was no confirmation of the death of the model, influencer and sometime actor known for her bold statements and appearances.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

